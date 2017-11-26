Lawyer hails ‘fair and reasonable settlement’ in LGBTQ persecution case

Canadian government will deliver formal apology Tuesday

A lawyer for members of the military and other federal agencies who were investigated and sanctioned because of their sexual orientation says a hellish week of hard-fought negotiations led to a legal settlement.

In an interview today, Doug Elliott calls the agreement in principle a “fair and reasonable settlement.”

READ: Education minister blasts Chilliwack school trustee on gender issues

Elliott says the Liberal government’s plan to deliver a formal apology this Tuesday for wrongs perpetrated on the LGBTQ community put a lot of pressure on both sides to settle the lawsuit.

But Elliott adds he wasn’t prepared to take a bad deal, and the lead plaintiffs in the case are satisfied with the outcome — details of which will be announced at a news conference following the apology.

The federal government is also set to introduce legislation on Tuesday to expunge the criminal records of people convicted of consensual sexual activity with same-sex partners.

The overall scope of the government apology is expected to surpass what other countries have done to make amends to LGBTQ communities.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Strong winds to hit southern Interior

Just Posted

Strong winds to hit southern Interior

Environment Canada says winds of up to 80 km/h will occur in regions across the south Interior today

Upside seen for Okanagan aerospace industry

Report offers recommendations on how to inspire further growth in the Kelowna area

Your weekend story highlights

Every Saturday, the Capital News shares popular stories from the week

Kelowna Candy Cane Lane back at it again

Rutland residents are busy putting up decorations for Dec. 1

Lake Country resident provides community with Christmas cheer

Doug Rupp’s annual holiday display will be ready Dec. 1 on Chase Road

What’s happening

Find out what is going on this weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Lawyer hails ‘fair and reasonable settlement’ in LGBTQ persecution case

Canadian government will deliver formal apology Tuesday

British comedy duo brings tea party to Okanagan

James and Jamesy’s O Christmas Tea is slated for Dec. 1 in Vernon and Dec. 3 and 4 in Kelowna

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip ranks on 50 most powerful list

The list cites his vocal positions on environmental issues, including on pipelines and Site C

Video of dog honking truck horn at Beban Park going viral

Video was posted Nov. 19 and has been viewed over 225,000 times.

First Bitcoin machine arrives in northern B.C.

New machine in Prince Rupert cafe will allows users to buy virtual currencies

Trudeau calls on men to help end violence against women

PM’s statement meant to acknowledge International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

Convicted child abductor Randall Hopley still at risk to reoffend: parole board

Hopley kidnapped three-year-old Kienan Hebert from Sparwood home in September 2011

Justin Bieber surprises B.C. minor hockey practice

The Canadian pop megastar was in Whistler for the weekend and asked to join the practice

Most Read