On the Lawn raised over $26,000 at last years event. (On the Lawn)

Lawn bowling charity tournament to hit Kelowna next month

In the past 4 years On the Lawn has raised over $78,000 for Elevation Outdoors

Lawn bowling is back for the summer in Kelowna, and with that comes the annual On the Lawn powered by BDO charity tournament.

The tournament is now in its fifth year running and this year sees the expansion of the event from three weeks to four weeks, allowing more teams a chance to participate and raise funds for Elevation Outdoors.

“We know this is a popular event, however growing the teams from 26 to 40 teams was a large increase, so we are extremely thankful to be able to again say that we sold out the event. The community really came together to support On The Lawn powered by BDO and Elevation Outdoors, and that could not make us any happier,” said On the Lawn co-ordinator Katherine Bramall.

This event is aimed at Kelowna’s growing young professional community who are interested in trying out something new, all while making a difference in their community.

Over the past four years, On the Lawn has raised over $78,000 for Elevation Outdoors and the underprivileged youth of the Okanagan.

“BDO is delighted with the growth of On the Lawn over the past four years, and with the significant financial contribution it has provided to Elevation Outdoors. We were fully on-board with the format change to two brackets of 20 teams each. This has allowed more companies and teams to join in our amazing event,” said Mike Gilmore, BDO’s office managing partner.

The proceeds from this year’s event will assist Elevation Outdoors in launching their 10-month leadership program kicking off September 2019.

More information about the event can be found at onthelawn.ca.

