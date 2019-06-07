Hugh Tarbet (left) and O’Neil Upshaw try out Dpt. Sheriff Jarret Battistella’s handcuffs at Law Day at the Penticton Courthouse on May 24 (Black Press file photo)

Latest class of provincial sheriffs graduate, to come to Vernon, Kelowna

The 24 recruits will be posted to Vernon, Kelowna, Kamloops the Lower Mainland, Cranbrook and Victoria

There’s a new sheriff in town.

The latest class of provincial sheriffs has graduated from the Justice Institute of British Columbia Sheriff Academy in New Westminster. The 24 recruits, who have completed the intensive 14-week training program and are ready to serve immediately in B.C.’s courthouses, will be posted to Vernon, Kelowna, Kamloops the Lower Mainland, Cranbrook and Victoria.

“Congratulations to all of today’s recruits and thank you for all of your hard work, commitment and dedication over the last several months,” said David Eby, Attorney General. “Sheriffs provide distinguished service to the citizens of this province every day and play an integral role in the administration of justice.”

Sheriffs serve throughout British Columbia and are responsible for carrying out orders of the court. They also ensure the safety and security of all court users, including the judiciary, the legal profession, other justice-related agencies, court staff and members of the public.

The B.C. Sheriff Service is one of the founding members of JIBC, known nationally for its training. The recruit training program is recognized by the JIBC as a post-secondary certificate program.

“Congratulations to these graduates who bring enthusiasm and new skills,” said Lynda Cavanaugh, director of sheriffs, B.C. Sheriff Services. “As they start their new careers across the province, they’ll benefit from the knowledge and expertise of our dedicated members.”

The next class of sheriff recruits are set to graduate on Oct. 4, with future classes scheduled October 2019 and 2020.

Related: New funds, recruits set to alleviate B.C. sheriff shortage

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kayakers to visit B.C.’s ‘secret coast’ first visited by Spanish explorers in 1770s
Next story
Kootenay dad looks to U.S. after cancer treatments prove unsuccessful in B.C.

Just Posted

Okanagan Military Tattoo commemorates D-Day

The sixth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo takes place on July 27 and 28

Gerding: First-hand impact of D-Day fading with time

“June 6, 1944, was a crucial turning point in the Second World War.”

Lake Country luxury home up for auction

A premier auction house will go live July 18 in the Okanagan

Expect delays during Kelowna’s annual Ride for Dad: RCMP

Hundreds of motorcyclists will take to the streets Sunday for the event, slowing traffic

Water quality advisory issued for West Kelowna Estates

The city, along side Interior Health, issued the statement Friday morning

Former hockey player now biking the globe for mental health

Ryan Phillips stops in Salmon Arm during journey to raise awareness

Victoria calls for federal government to cover costs of military events in the city

Councillor says ‘… honouring veterans is more properly the responsibility of those federal agencies’

Penticton aviation student in semi finals of Maxim Cover Girl contest

Brandi Hansen could be Canada’s next Maxim Cover Girl Canada

Man banging on Alberta RCMP detachment door shot by officer

The incident happened just before midnight and the building was closed

No contact order approved between accused South Okanagan killer and his ex-wife

John Brittain is accused of shooting and killing his ex-wife’s neighbours

Suspicious vehicle at South Okanagan school prompts warning

Penticton elementary school sends out warning to parents

EDITORIAL: Dedication to Summerland’s Action Festival

Many volunteers and organizers have created an amazing event

Summerland plumbing company focuses on customer relations

Edgewater Plumbing was started four years ago

VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

WARNING: Explicit language used. Viewer discretion is advised.

Most Read