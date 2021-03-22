Former Vernon Morning Star editor Glenn Mitchell has been named the posthumous winner of the B.C. Yukon Community Newspaper Association’s Eric Dunning Integrity Award for dedication and service to the community news media industry. Mitchell died Dec. 17, 2020. (Morning Star - file photo)

Former Vernon Morning Star editor Glenn Mitchell has been named the posthumous winner of the B.C. Yukon Community Newspaper Association’s Eric Dunning Integrity Award for dedication and service to the community news media industry. Mitchell died Dec. 17, 2020. (Morning Star - file photo)

Late Vernon Morning Star editor given provincial recognition

Glenn Mitchell named winner of B.C. Community Newspaper Association’s Eric Dunning Integrity Award

It’s an honour he would have shrugged his shoulders at and said there are more people deserving.

Late Morning Star managing editor Glenn Mitchell has been named the 2021 winner of the Eric Dunning Integrity Award through the B.C. Yukon Community Newspaper Association’s annual Ma Murray Awards competition.

The award is given to a person for dedication and service to the community news media industry.

Mitchell, who died Dec. 17, 2020, began his career with Black Press as a reporter for the Hope Standard before returning to his Vernon hometown to join the fledgling Morning Star as sports editor in 1988. He held that post for a short time before becoming editor of the Star’s sister paper, the Salmon Arm Observer.

Mitchell returned to the Morning Star as managing editor and kept that position until his retirement in 2018.

“It’s important for the community to know that The Morning Star existed, and was so successful, was due to Glenn,” said former Morning Star publisher Mark Warner. “No doubt about it, it was always his newspaper. In my career, there were not a lot of editors in his class. But most of all, he was a really good man.”

When the Morning Star was published three times a week, Mitchell would be the last to leave the building after he went through each page carefully, checking for errors.

His beloved Sunday column, Mitchell’s Musings, was a fixture and enjoyed by many in the community. It was Glenn’s look at life, politics, sports, family, music, vacations. He wrote with passion, humour and integrity.

“We are absolutely thrilled that the B.C. Yukon Community Newspaper Association has recognized Glenn with this award,” said Morning Star reporter Jennifer Smith, who worked the longest beside Mitchell of the current editorial staff, 15 years. “If ever there was a person dedicated to his craft with humility and integrity, it was Glenn.”

The Ma Murray Award winners will be announced virtually on April 29. Smith is a double award finalist, and reporter Brendan Shykora is also up for an award.

The Morning Star is a finalist in general excellence in its circulation category, the second-largest of the seven divisions.

READ MORE: Colleagues, community deeply saddened by Vernon editor’s death

READ MORE: Vernon newspaper marks 31 years


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Awards

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
84 new COVID-19 cases, one more death in Interior Health over the weekend
Next story
Man arrested after pregnant woman randomly punched in Victoria

Just Posted

Former Vernon Morning Star editor Glenn Mitchell has been named the posthumous winner of the B.C. Yukon Community Newspaper Association’s Eric Dunning Integrity Award for dedication and service to the community news media industry. Mitchell died Dec. 17, 2020. (Morning Star - file photo)
Late Vernon Morning Star editor given provincial recognition

Glenn Mitchell named winner of B.C. Community Newspaper Association’s Eric Dunning Integrity Award

Motorist allegedly pulled over by RCMP impersonator on Highway 33

The incident occurred March 21, about 8:30 p.m. between Rock Creek and Kelowna

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
84 new COVID-19 cases, one more death in Interior Health over the weekend

A total of 114 people in the region have died due to the virus since the pandemic began

Council voted unanimously to donate $5,000 contingent on the success of the Elks’ Heritage Canada grant March 22, 2021. (Google Maps)
City to donate $5K to Vernon Elks

Vernon service club may now be reconsidered for Heritage Canada grant funding

Interior Health nurses were administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aides in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. In Salmon Arm on March 11, guests, staff and support personnel at the Salvation Army's Lighthouse Shelter at McGuire Lake were vaccinated. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
Interior Health begins immunization of workers in high-risk locations as age cohorts expand

Additional supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine has made it possible to direct doses.

Master igloo-builder Solomon Awa waits to be passed another block of snow on the third day of building a 700 square-foot igloo in Iqaluit, Nunavut on Thursday March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter
‘It’s going to come down to one block’: Building an igloo for Nunavut arts festival

Solomon Awa, now in his 60s, is considered a master igloo builder in Nunavut

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne said the extra funds were meant to build on earlier grants by the province and federal government last November. Westerly file photo
Local governments in B.C. to split $10M in extra COVID restart funds, says Municipal Affairs Minister

Minister Josie Osborne said the money will be split among B.C’s 27 regional districts

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: French Immersion expanding in Central Okanagan

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Naramata Centre Beach. (File)
Two South Okanagan communities among top searched Airbnb destinations in Canada

Canadians are looking for more ways to travel again ahead of the spring and summer

FILE – A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Younger people with COVID now requiring longer hospital, ICU stays: Dr. Henry

Recent cases of people in their 30s and 40s ‘severely affected’ by the novel coronavirus

One man was arrested after two women were assaulted in Victoria on Friday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after pregnant woman randomly punched in Victoria

Second woman also attacked, officer assaulted during arrest

Three-year-old Adia Leidums skiing at Fernie Alpine Resort. (Image courtesy of Erich Leidums)
Fernie toddler wins hearts with adorable skiing pep-talks

Three-year-old Adia Leidums is world-famous after being mic’d-up by her dad as she skis Fernie Alpine Resort

Most Read