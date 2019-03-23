HEALTH

Late-season wave of the flu makes its round in B.C.

BC Centre for Disease Control reported 50 per cent jump in flu cases in first weeks of March

Feeling woozy and fluish, despite the weather warming up? You’re not alone.

The BC Centre for Disease Control says B.C. is in the middle of a late-season bout of the flu.

In the latest data released Friday, which offers weekly flu surveillance, there was a 50 per cent jump in the first few weeks of March.

The agency said most of the cases involved the most-common influenza A, including the H1N1 and H3N2 strains.

READ MORE: B.C. launches immunization program at schools to stamp out measles resurgence

The spike follows a steady decrease in reported flus in January and February. This flu season peaked in late December to early January.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Car crash nearly sends car over embankment in West Kelowna
Next story
Highway 3 near Keremeos remains closed following rockslide

Just Posted

Vernon road closed again following landslide

The road that was reopened Thursday morning was closed again Friday following geotechnical engineer report.

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA hopes annual climb will promote peace

MLA Norm Letnick’s 5th Annual Spring Climb for Health & World Peace is April 6

Possible assault to bus driver in Kelowna

A minor bus crash was reported just after 8 p.m. Friday night

Car crash nearly sends car over embankment in West Kelowna

RCMP search for driver of alleged stolen vehicle that caused crash

Highway 3 near Keremeos remains closed following rockslide

The slide occurred Friday March 22, at about 8 p.m. forcing some out of their homes

Stolen Bentley spotted going wrong way down highway found in Summerland

The car has been recorded going the wrong way on the Coquihalla, found two days later

Vernon road closed again following landslide

The road that was reopened Thursday morning was closed again Friday following geotechnical engineer report.

Late-season wave of the flu makes its round in B.C.

BC Centre for Disease Control reported 50 per cent jump in flu cases in first weeks of March

Tofino’s housing crisis causing some to seek shelter at the local hospital

Tofino’s housing crisis is pushing the town’s ‘hidden homeless’ population into the forefront.

Sentencing judge in Broncos crash calls for carnage on highways to end

Judge Inez Cardinal sentenced Jaskirat Singh Sidhu to eight years

2 fires in Victoria caused by cigarettes prompts warning from deputy fire chief

Two separate fires caused by cigarette butts were avoidable

Wildlife activists slam B.C. business, clubs for ‘wolf-whacking’ contests

Chilcotin Guns, Creston Valley Rod and Gun Club and West Kootenay Outdoorsmen Club under fire

UPDATE: Destructive blaze in West Kelowna

A unit of a condo complex is on fire in West Kelowna

‘Families torn apart:’ Truck driver in fatal Broncos crash gets 8-year sentence

Judge Inez Cardinal told court in Melfort, Sask., that Sidhu’s remorse and guilty plea were mitigating factors

Most Read