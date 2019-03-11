Late night vehicle fire extinguished in the South Okanagan

The Penticton Fire Department was called to a vehicle fire late Sunday night

The Penticton Fire Department was called to a vehicle fire late Sunday night.

A witness at the scene said the fire department showed up to 763 Eckhardt Ave. around 11:14 p.m. to find a fully involved car in the parking lot behind an apartment complex.

The vehicle was parked nearby other vehicles but the fire did not spread.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

