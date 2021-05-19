Chance Marko, 25, was charged with break and enter and commit after breaking into a Granby Avenue home in Penticton May 18, 2021. (File photo)

Chance Marko, 25, was charged with break and enter and commit after breaking into a Granby Avenue home in Penticton May 18, 2021. (File photo)

Late-night intruder allegedly brandishing a knife chased from Penticton home

Chance Marko, 25, arrested, charged and released with a promise to appear

A 25-year-old man from Penticton has been charged with break and enter after he was found standing in the staircase of a Granby Avenue home, allegedly wielding a knife, just after midnight May 18.

Penticton RCMP attended to reports of the interrupted break-in at 12:26 a.m.

The homeowner had spotted the man standing in his home and chased him away while calling police, according to Penticton RCMP.

The man was reportedly standing in the home’s staircase with a knife in hand when the homeowner spotted him, according to a social media post by the homeowner.

After being spotted, the man fled the home and escaped down an alley behind Duncan Avenue, police said.

Police were eventually able to locate and arrest the suspect. He’s since been identified as Chance Marko, 25, and charged with break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offense. He was released on numerous conditions. He’s scheduled to appear next in court June 2.

Court records show Marko was previously sentenced to one day in jail in May 2016 for assault and one day in jail for being unlawfully at large in March 2018 in Oliver.

READ MORE: Shots fired at police, multiple arsons in same night ‘very concerning’ for Oliver RCMP


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Crime

Previous story
‘Just carnage’: Bears break-in and massacre chickens in South Okanagan
Next story
Elderly Princeton man jailed for child sex crimes

Just Posted

(UBCO’s Airborne Disease Transmission Research Cluster)
UBCO research team working to contain airborne disease transmission

The team brings in researchers and students from different disciplines

(Black Press Media file)
Interior Health confirms Kelowna, Lake Country school exposures

Rutland Senior and George Elliot Secondary recorded exposures on May 18

Vernon Fire Rescue was first called to a grass fire along the railway tracks and fenceline around the 4500 block of 31st Street on May 18. (Morning Star photo illustration)
UPDATED: Man allegedly lighting Vernon fires with blowtorch arrested

Grassfires sparked near train tracks, behind bottle depot

The City of Vernon's temporary sani-dump is set to open May 22, 2021, at the Kin Race Track property. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
Vernon’s temporary sani-dump to open in time for long weekend

RVers can find the new station at 3501 43rd Avenue on the former Kin Race Track lands

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The Greenland shark can live up to 400 years

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 19, 2021

City of Kelowna firefighter Jason Picklyk and city councillor Mohini Singh fundraised for the playground. (Zach Roman/ Black Press Media) City of Kelowna firefighter Jason Picklyk and city councillor Mohini Singh fundraised for the playground. (Zach Roman/ Black Press Media)
New playground allows for child development at Kelowna’s Starbright

City councillor Mohini Singh and City of Kelowna firefighter Jason Picklyk raised $80,000 for the playground

B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announces formation of a new Crown corporation called InBC to manage $500 million in public funds to help startup companies expand, B.C. legislature, April 27, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Opposition questions B.C.’s ‘people-planet-profit’ investment fund

Low investment returns, high tax rates for entrepreneurs cited

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chance Marko, 25, was charged with break and enter and commit after breaking into a Granby Avenue home in Penticton May 18, 2021. (File photo)
Late-night intruder allegedly brandishing a knife chased from Penticton home

Chance Marko, 25, arrested, charged and released with a promise to appear

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Court heard the man began abusing his first victim when she was less than 10 years old, in the late 1970’s. File photo
Elderly Princeton man jailed for child sex crimes

Offender pleaded guilty, but claims to have no memory of the abuse

The leucistic crab found off the coast of Sooke. (Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea/Twitter)
White crab found off Vancouver Island is never seen in Canada

The odds of the crab’s random leucism mutation are as low as one in six million

Bird Canada joins three other e-scooter sharing operators in Kelowna. (Contributed)
Fourth e-scooter company rolls into Kelowna

Bird Canada joins Lime, Zip and Roll in the city’s growing scooter-share market

University of Maryland entomologist Paula Shrewsbury, reaches for a cookie topped with a cicada nymph, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Columbia, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Freaked by cicada swarms? You could just stick a fork in ‘em

Full of protein, gluten-free, low-fat and low-carb, cicadas are eaten by humans in many countries.

Most Read