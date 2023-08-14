A blaze in the Skaha area could be seen around midnight on Saturday. A large hedge was on fire. (Facebook)

Late night cedar hedge fire in Penticton under investigation

Neighbours used hoses to douse blaze in multiple bushes and cedars Sunday

During tinder-dry conditions, nearby residents and Penticton firefighters rushed to put out multiple shrubs and tall cedar trees on fire in the Skaha area late Saturday night.

Nearby residents used a hose to help contain the blaze prior to the fire department arriving at 12:03 a.m. to the 2900 block of Wilson Street on Aug. 13.

Flames were around 10 feet high but extinguished quickly by the fire department, said Shane Mills, city communications manager.

The shrubs and cedar trees were damaged by the fire but because of the quick actions of residents and firefighters, there were no exposures to any nearby buildings.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

READ MORE: Leaders are holding drought forums

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Increased activity expected this week on East Adams Lake fire
Next story
Rent hit a new high in July as students prepped for school, buyers sidelined: report

Just Posted

Kelowna Community Theatre is 60 years old and showing its age according to Citizens for a New Performing Arts Centre. (Photo/tourismkelowna.ca)
New Kelowna performing arts community task force takes centre stage

(Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Kelowna’s Mark Kitts leads after first round at PGA of BC Championship in Revelstoke

Conceptual rendering of apartment complex proposed for Gordon Drive and Lawson Avenue in Kelowna. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Council moves forward on 2 large Kelowna apartments despite some push back

Jacob Forman with family prior to Dec. 2017 (Submitted).
Kelowna man who killed family eligible for parole 10 years sooner