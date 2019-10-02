Latch on: Breastfeeding challenge comes to Kelowna

Mothers and parents are being invited to Kelowna’s breastfeeding challenge this weekend.
The annual event gathers communities to join in the unique competition to see which community has the most children being breastfed under the same roof simultaneously.
The challenge is part of World Breastfeeding Week, which concluded in the first week of August. KCR Community Resources and Kelowna Breastfeeding Cafe host the challenge at the Kelowna Farmers’ Market and Crafters’ Market at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
The efforts in the challenge are to normalize breastfeeding as it is recommended as the unparalleled infant feeding method, reducing infant mortality, with short term and long term health benefits. But many women report that they are unable to reach their breastfeeding goals.
The event sponsor, the Quintessence Foundation, started the challenge in B.C. in 2001. Since then, more than 4,000 children in six countries have particpated in the annual challenge.
More information at babyfriendly.ca.
