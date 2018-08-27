Last weekend of August: in your words

We have compiled a community photo album of how you spent your weekend in Kelowna

This weekend was a weather roller coaster. We saw some of the smoke dissipate, finally got a taste of the crisp Okanagan air and then we ended the weekend with a rainy night. But Kelowna still knew how to make the most out of those clear skies.

Kelowna Comic Con

Kelowna’s second annual Comic Con beamed down Star Trek:The Next Generation’s Denise Crosby, who played Security Chief Tasha Yar, along with the Walking Dead’s Vincent Ward, and Andy Poon, a concept artist from CW’s Arrow, Flash & DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Artists from across North America showed off their colourful comic books during the event Saturday and Sunday at the Kelowna Curling Club.

Read the full article here.

___

House of Rose hosts Okanagan Comedy Festival

The Okanagan Comedy Festival landed at the House of Rose Winery for a night of wine, laughs and good food.

Read the full article here.

___

Ribfest

The third annual Ribfest took Kelowna by storm once again. Vendors out sauced, smoked and basted their tender ribs and served the to the masses during the weekend event.

Read the full article here.

___

Okanagan Dream Rally

The third annual Okanagan Dream Rally revved it’s engine with 200 kids and 200 vehicles to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House.

Thousands of people took to the streets to watch the family friendly event for children in need, giving them the ride of their life, that they won’t soon forget.

Amazing moments captured today at the @augustmotorcars Luxury Car Rally !

A post shared by Capital News-Kelowna (@kelownacapitalnews) on

Read the full article here.

___

Walk the Beach

Residents of Kelowna gathered at City Park to walk the lake shore, protesting the limitations on walking to the public due to private docks on public land.

The second annual Walk the Beach event, where protesters carried colourful signs while walking from City Park to Rotary Beach in the Mission was hosted by PLANKelowna.

Watch the video here.

____

I love 🌅 surfs

A post shared by LILY ANDERSON (@lilyandersonsurf) on

prettiest bride i ever did see 😍

A post shared by @ kristeylew on

Most Read