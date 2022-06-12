Last day for Lumby Days

The 65th village celebration’s return following a two-year absence has been fantastic

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu was among the dignitaries driven in style during the Lumby Days Parade Saturday, June 11. (Facebook photo)

The village missed its annual celebration.

The return of Lumby Days has been a smash with residents and visitors alike.

Hundreds crammed along the parade route Saturday, and the activities inside and outside have been very well attended.

The 65th Lumby Days celebration wraps Sunday, June 12.

Things start at 10:30 a.m. with the Cruising the Okanagan Car Show at Park Oval.

Also at the Oval, the live stage entertainment begins at 11:30, and the Shooting Star Midway opens at 12 p.m. Chain saw carving runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Valhalla Helicopter Rides are taking off at Royals Park from 12:30 to 5 pm.

The Gold Fox Acres Petting Zoo runs from 12 to 4 p.m. near the museum.

East of the Lumby Curling Club, you will find Blacksmith Demonstrations, Make My Fun Glitter Fun, Mr. Barrel of Fun Balloon Artist, all running from 12 to 3 p.m., and the Mr. Bubbles Show is on at 1 p.m.

Floppy Shots Mini Golf (which is free) is set up in the tennis courts from 12 to 3 p.m.

Bingo begins at the OAP Hall at 1 p..m.

The Lucky Button Draw will take place at 3 p.m.

For more information, check out lumbydays.ca.

Lumby Days puts a wrap on its highly successful return Sunday, June 12. (Ashley Tinney photo)