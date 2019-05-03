TOT BEE BOP at the TKH Dance Club in Vernon for ‘Unplug and Play Week 2019’ photo taken by Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media

Last chance to participate in ‘Unplug and Play Week’ in Vernon

Put down the phones and turn off the television, Interior Savings wants kids to get active

Unplug and Play has a fully loaded schedule for the final days of Interior Savings annual initiative to get kids, and adults to put down their phones and devices and get active.

This weekend has great line up ranging from games at the Vernon Museum to taekwon-do at Sundance Martial Arts.

Some of the events are a toonie swim at the Vernon Rec Centre, Davidson Orchards spring tours on the apple train, Create your own jigsaw puzzle at the Community Arts Centre, and many more events at various locations around the community.

READ MORE: Vernon urged to unplug and play

‘TOT BEE BOP’ was a great way for the little ones to get active. It was hosted by dance teacher Tracy Kaye Holly for ages two to three.

“Kids usually listen to the music their parents listen to, so what I do as a ballroom and latin dance teacher I introduce them to all types of apparatuses and I use shakers, scarves and feathers and we dance around and jump around and basically just have a lot of fun,” said Holly.

READ MORE: Vernon Unplug and Play week is April 30 to May 6

Holly will be teaching a ‘Move and Groove’ dance class for the final days of Unplug and Play for children ages four to seven at the TKH Dance Club.

The wrap up event of Interior Savings Unplug and Play Week is at Polson Park on Sunday.

For a full list of Unplug and Play events and locations visit www.unplugandplayvernon.com.

Last chance to participate in 'Unplug and Play Week' in Vernon

Last chance to participate in 'Unplug and Play Week' in Vernon

