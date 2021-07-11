Large wildfire erupts above OK Falls in South Okanagan

Stefanie Iverson took this photo from Highway 97. (Facebook) Helicopters are busy at work dropping water on the large fire above OK Falls. (Tara Woiczyk Facebook) This is taken from Kaleden looking over at the new fire that erupted Sunday afternoon above OK Falls. (Suzy Blesseling Facebook)

Sunday: 2:30 p.m.

A large plume of smoke can be seen billowing above OK Falls Sunday afternoon. The new wildfire erupted around 2:15 p.m. and is visible throughout Penticton and Kaleden.

The fire looks to be coming from up McLean Creek Road in OK Falls. It isn’t known if homes are close to the fire.

According to BC Wildfire Services, the McLean Creek fire is already grown to .50 hectares and its cause is unknown.

Helicopters with water buckets were quick to attack the blaze and are using all the lakes to access water.

Boaters are being asked to stay a far distance from helicopters at work.

The Penticton Western News will update this story as new information becomes available.

A new fire between Cawston and Oliver was listed on the BC Wildfire dashboard Sunday morning and is listed at .2 ha and caused by lightning.

READ MORE: Lightning caused new fire near Oliver

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.