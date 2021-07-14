A fire southwest of Revelstoke and south of Three Valley Lake is estimated to be 240 hectares in size as of Wednesday, July 14. (B.C. Wildfire Service photo)

A fire southwest of Revelstoke and south of Three Valley Lake is estimated to be 240 hectares in size as of Wednesday, July 14. (B.C. Wildfire Service photo)

Large suspected human-caused wildfire burning southwest of Revelstoke

Blaze south of Three Valley Lake is an estimated 240 hectares as of Wednesday, July 14

A fire estimated at 240 hectares in size burning 25 kilometres southwest of Revelstoke and south of Three Valley Lake is being monitored by the B.C. Wildfire Service on Wednesday, July 14.

The fire is classified as out of control and highly visible to Revelstoke and the surrounding areas.

B.C. Wildfire Service said on its Twitter feed the fire is suspected to be human-caused and will be under investigation.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke updates building bylaw

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Wildfire breaks out off Okanagan Connector
Next story
Thomas Creek wildfire near Okanagan Falls balloons to 5,000 hectares

Just Posted

The B.C. Wildfire Service is battling a fire on the Okanagan Connector about 40 kilometres from West Kelowna Wednesday, July 14. The fire is estimated to be 40 hectares in size. (B.C. Wildfire Service photo)
Wildfire breaks out off Okanagan Connector

Fire on Highway 33 in Joe Rich. (Contributed/Facebook)
Joe Rich residents extingush Highway 33 blaze

The collapsed crane at a downtown Kelowna construction site is slightly shorter on Wednesday, July 14, after crews completed the first stage of its disassembly. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Disassembly begins after deadly Kelowna crane collapse; evacuation order partially lifted

Starting Block store owner Penny Trudel has helped Vernonites find the right fit since 2002. (Contributed)
Small Business Spotlight: Vernon shoe store starts you off on right foot