BC Wildfire Service reports a plume of smoke seen near Sorrento Friday morning, Sept. 15, was emanating from within the perimeter of the Bush Creek East wildfire. (Shannon Zinger/Facebook photo)

Large smoke plume near Sorrento within Bush Creek East wildfire guard perimeter

BC Wildfire Service responding

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) says a smoke plume visible near Sorrento is coming from within the perimeter of the Bush Creek East wildfire.

The plume could be seen in the area of Sorrento and Notch Hill Friday morning, Sept. 15. In addition to sparking concern and discussion on social media, it also prompted the Shuswap Emergency Program (SEP) to contact the wildfire service for information.

In a subsequent update, SEP reported the plume is coming from an area burning within the fire’s perimeter and is surrounded by machine fire guard lines and water delivery systems.

BC Wildfire has 42 personnel working in this area, as well as heavy equipment and water tenders supporting, said SEP, adding smoke plumes and fire activity are expected with the weekend’s continued hot and dry conditions.

“Although we are entering the fall season, nearby communities can still expect to see smoke within the perimeter over the coming weeks,” said the BCWS in its own Sept. 15 update on the Bush Creek East wildfire. “This is common with large wildfires and will continue until significant rainfall or snowfall.

“If you see smoke coming from well within a fire’s perimeter and the area is surrounded by black, burned material, this is typically not a concern. However, smoke rising from green, unburned fuel or from outside a fire’s perimeter should be reported immediately.”

If you see smoke coming from areas that appears to be outside the fire perimeter, BCWS urges you to report it by calling 1-800-663-5555.

