Incident in Kelowna peacefully resolved after RCMP swarm home

The RCMP tactical response unit was heard asking someone to come of a home

RCMP on scene outside Kelowna home. (Jordy Cunningham/ Kelowna Capital News)

UPDATE: 7:30 p.m.

Police situation on Bernard Avenue has been peacefully resolved after RCMP swarmed a home following a report of a distraught man.

RCMP told several witnesses outside a residence on Bernard that the person inside the home willingly came outside.

The individual is now reportedly in police custody.

The tactical response unit was seen entering the home. Police were then witnesses leaving the area.

Neighbourhood roads were closed during the incident and have now reopened.

________

More than eight RCMP vehicles including the tactical response unit are on scene outside a home on Bernard Avenue, Saturday evening.

According to witnesses on the scene, police were seen using a megaphone asking someone to come out of a residence.

Police have reportedly used a flash bang, causing a loud noise to ricochet the neighbourhood.

RCMP canine unit are circling the area.

The incident unfolded after 6 p.m. near Richmond Street.

Fire, city bylaw and RCMP remain on scene.

More to come.

Breaking – There’s a big police presence on Bernand Ave between Lakeview and Richmond in #Kelowna 8 cop cars on scene along with the tactical vehicle @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/a0SPB15vlU — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) August 14, 2022

READ MORE: Man dies following altercation outside Kelowna nightclub

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsKelownaRCMP