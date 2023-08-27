Photo of police presence on Byrns Rd, taken while driving on Benvoulin Rd. (Submitted)

Large police presence on Byrns Road in Kelowna

Multiple police vehicles were reportedly on scene after 10 p.m.

RCMP have surrounded a home on Byrns Road according to a witness who was turned around by officers while driving in the area, at about 10 p.m. Sunday.

Byrns is reportedly closed from the roundabout at Burtch Road to Benvoulin Road.

A witness told Capital News there were about six RCMP vehicles on the scene while multiple Mounties were seen with flashlights in the area.

Capital News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

