Large plume of smoke rising over Kelowna

A large plume of smoke can be seen rising from the Parson’s Road area, in Kelowna.
Firefighters are reportedly headed to the scene.
It’s unclear when the fire sparked or what caused it.
More to come.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Fire crews are headed to the scene
A large plume of smoke can be seen rising from the Parson’s Road area, in Kelowna.
Firefighters are reportedly headed to the scene.
It’s unclear when the fire sparked or what caused it.
More to come.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Breaking News You Need To Know
Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.