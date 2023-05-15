Fire seen above Parson’s Road at 6 p.m. (Roxanne McIntosh/Capital News)

Large plume of smoke rising over Kelowna

Fire crews are headed to the scene

A large plume of smoke can be seen rising from the Parson’s Road area, in Kelowna.

Firefighters are reportedly headed to the scene.

It’s unclear when the fire sparked or what caused it.

More to come.

