Large pile of money found on sidewalk turned into Kelowna police

A significant amount of found cash has been turned into the Kelowna RCMP by a Good Samaritan.

A woman and her husband found the pile of money on the sidewalk of the 1300 block of Ellis Street on Oct. 15, waiting about one month before turning it in as she expected to see more information on social media at some point.

The pile was one of three found about 100 yards apart. One was taken by an unidentified man, while the fate of the third pile is unknown.

Though it was not released as to how much money was found, Kelowna RCMP Media Officer Cst. Mike Della-Paolera said that the amount is an “unusual find.”

RCMP are looking for the money’s rightful owner. To make a claim, contact the Kelowna detachment and identify the approximate value of the money.

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

City of KelownaRCMP