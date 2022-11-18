The two suspects stole a car in Kelowna on Thursday and have since been arrested. RCMP are no longer asking residents to be on the lookout for them. (File photo)

Large pile of money found on sidewalk turned into Kelowna police

RCMP looking for rightful owner of cash

A significant amount of found cash has been turned into the Kelowna RCMP by a Good Samaritan.

A woman and her husband found the pile of money on the sidewalk of the 1300 block of Ellis Street on Oct. 15, waiting about one month before turning it in as she expected to see more information on social media at some point.

The pile was one of three found about 100 yards apart. One was taken by an unidentified man, while the fate of the third pile is unknown.

Though it was not released as to how much money was found, Kelowna RCMP Media Officer Cst. Mike Della-Paolera said that the amount is an “unusual find.”

RCMP are looking for the money’s rightful owner. To make a claim, contact the Kelowna detachment and identify the approximate value of the money.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP pull over 30 people in two-hour span in distracted driving blitz

READ MORE: 10 years later, Lake Country residents still concerned with Crystal Waters Road safety

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATED: TSB investigating fatal helicopter crash in northwestern B.C.
Next story
UPDATE: Heavy police presence in Merritt after shots fired

Just Posted

West Kelowna City Hall. (Black Press file photo)
Official Community Plan to match West Kelowna growth

Jack’s Winter Wonder Bar opened Nov. 17. (Black Press Media)
Walk into a ‘Winter Wonder Bar’ this season at Jack’s in Kelowna

The two suspects stole a car in Kelowna on Thursday and have since been arrested. RCMP are no longer asking residents to be on the lookout for them. (File photo)
Large pile of money found on sidewalk turned into Kelowna police

Kelowna RCMP pulled over someone every six minutes in a two-hour span in a distracted driving blitz. (File photo)
Kelowna RCMP pull over 30 people in two-hour span in distracted driving blitz