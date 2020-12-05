(City of West Kelowna)

(City of West Kelowna)

Large housing development in Central Okanagan back on the table

Council considering rezoning to accommodate 184 housing units, project hopes for ~933 by completion

The Goat’s Peak housing development in West Kelowna is back on the table before council.

Since 2013 the project has been considered by West Kelowna council. In 2017 a comprehensive development plan (CDP) was formed and adopted, and most recently, the landowners of Goats Peak Lot A/South Half holdings, through agent Brad Clifton, propose the City rezone a portion of the property to accommodate housing.

Staff’s report to council, which will be presented during a regular council meeting on Dec. 8 at 1:30 p.m., puts the project in a positive light.

The lot sizes, 161 acres and 68 acres, are currently zoned Rural Resource Zone, and Rural Residential Large Parcel Zone. Owners are proposing they be changed to Single Family Residential, Duplex Residential, Low Density Multiple Family and Parks and Open Space zoning.

The lots in question, within Block C, are just a small portion of the total lands in the Goat’s Peak holdings area.

In layman’s terms, the landowners are hoping to build about 245 units of single family detached homes, duplex’s, and low-density multiple family housing, as well as parks, within a portion of their land. The Goat’s Peak Comprehensive Development Plan area consists of four separate lots located adjacent to Gellatly Road, near the Glenrosa interchange. It is a large area above the northwest shore of Okanagan Lake, at the Southern boundary of the City of West Kelowna.

Developers hope to eventually develop the entire area into approx. 933 residential units, surrounded by parks and natural areas.

Story continues below.

(City of West Kelowna)

(City of West Kelowna)

City of West Kelowna staff note no significant concerns or issues for this phase of the development.

Staff also note in their report to council that the proposed amendments are consistent with the land uses proposed, as part of the Goat’s Peak CDP.

“The Goat’s Peak CDP identified that this area could accommodate up to 245 units, and the applicant has identified through the proposed amendment that this area would accommodate approximately 184 residential units,” states the Dec. 8 report to council by planner Chris Oliver.

To read the full report, click here: https://pub-westkelowna.escribemeetings.com/filestream.ashx?DocumentId=3938.

Future plans for Block E, to the east of Block C, highlight a portion of the land dedicated to parkland and the development of a school site, in collaboration with School District 23.

Story continues below.

(City of West Kelowna)

(City of West Kelowna)

In the City’s technical review of the project (page 8), staff noted several important upgrades and modifications regarding water servicing, transportation, and more, that will be required.

However, they also encouraged the ‘sensitive integration’ of different housing types in support of neighbourhood diversity and healthy communities. Also, they say this future development will address hillside and environmental mitigation.

Staff are recommending council give the proposed zoning amendment first and second reading. Should the application receive first and second reading, a public hearing will be scheduled. Alternatively, council has the option to postpone first and second reading.

“A public hearing will allow residents to provide input regarding the proposal,” states the report by staff.

City of West Kelowna council will decide how they will proceed on Dec. 8 at 1:30 p.m.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Housing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon high school evacuated, one person injured by electrical short

Just Posted

Robert Riley Saunders. (File)
First Nations Leadership Council demands justice for victims of Kelowna social worker

Union of BC Indian Chiefs calls actions of Robert Saunders nothing short of ‘complete depravity’

Bib Patel, Lake Country
PHOTOS: Sunrise paints Okanagan skies

Residents in the Okanagan captured stunning shots of a colourful start to Saturday

It was an opening day filled with blue skies, sun and COVID-19 protocols at Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
VIDEO: Passholders enjoy sunny opening day at Silver Star Mountain

Resort staff say parking reservations, COVID-19 protocols went smoothly Friday, Dec. 4

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
81 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Interior Health Friday

One additional staff member at Kelowna long-term care home tests positive, no new deaths

Inside pages of new book about the Black Mountain Irrigation District, written by Judie Steeves, titled Black Mountain Gold - A Century of Water. (Barry Gerding - Black Press Media
Black Mountain Irrigation District reaches century mark

New book celebrates history of irrigation district and its role in development of Kelowna

A snow moon rises over Mt. Cheam in Chilliwack on Feb. 8, 2020. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 is Mountain Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 6 to 12

Mountain Day, Dewey Decimal System Day and Lard Day are all coming up this week

(City of West Kelowna)
Large housing development in Central Okanagan back on the table

Council considering rezoning to accommodate 184 housing units, project hopes for ~933 by completion

Staff and students at Vernon’s Fulton Secondary School were evacuated due to an electrical short that sent one person to hospital Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (Kerry Hutter photo)
Vernon high school evacuated, one person injured by electrical short

Incident at Clarence Fulton Secondary forced brief evacuation Friday afternoon

Two Canadian petitions are asking to have elected officials removed from office. (Pixabay.com)
COLUMN: Petitions show loss of faith in democratic process

Online petitions from third-party sources have taken aim at elected officials in Canada

Chinook salmon spawning in the Fraser River near Tete Jeune Cache. ((Shane Kalyn photo, property of the Upper Fraser Fisheries Conservation Alliance)
North-Okanagan Shuswap MP petitions government to reform salmon management

Mel Arnold tables petition to allow more angler access to non-threatened Fraser River chinook salmon

Shuswap Cider Company has applied for a licence that would accommodate a cider manufacturing facility, a tasting room and patio/lounge area at Westgate Market in Salmon Arm. (File photo)
Cider manufacturing facilty, tasting room and patio proposed for Salmon Arm

Council asked to raise a virtual glass to a licence for a cidery and amenities in Westgate Mall

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Summerland’s cenotaph was originally installed in front of the high school. The old school was located close to the corner of Rosedale Avenue and Jubilee Road. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)
Cenotaph and parks in Summerland honour fallen soldiers

Community memorials pay tribute to those who were killed in military service

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read