Large fire destroys West Kelowna boat storage building

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
(Janelle Swift - Black Press Media)(Janelle Swift - Black Press Media)
Fire at boat storage. Phil McLachlan, Kelowna Capital NewsFire at boat storage. Phil McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News
Fire at boat storage. Phil McLachlan, Kelowna Capital NewsFire at boat storage. Phil McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News
Fire at boat storage. Phil McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News
Fire at boat storage. Phil McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News
Fire at boat storage. Phil McLachlan, Kelowna Capital NewsFire at boat storage. Phil McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News

UPDATE: 1:25 p.m.

The fire started following the demolition of a building at Gellatly Boat Storage at 4058 Gellatly Road.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said there was no one inside when the blaze broke out which calmed the crews’ sense of urgency to battle the flames.

Gellatly Road and Angus Drive are closed so crews can operate safely to extinguish the fire.

RCMP were going door-to-door in the area to notify residents to shut their doors and windows due to the smoke and fumes from the blaze.

Brolund believes the fire could burn for some time.

The building was a former fruit-packing house that was converted into boat storage.

—————

UPDATE: 1 p.m.

According to a witness in the area, RCMP are reportedly going door to door asking residents along the east side of Angus Drive to prepare to evacuate due to the heavy smoke coming from the boat launch.

Gellatly Road is currently closed south of the intersection with Boucherie Road. Angus Drive is also closed to traffic.

ORIGINAL:

West Kelowna fire crews are responding to a fire at a boat launch on Gellatly Road.

Crews were called to the scene just after 12:20 p.m., for reports of a fully involved structure fire at Gellatly Boat Storage at 4058 Gellatly Road.

A large plume of black smoke can be seen in the area, visible from Highway 97.

A West K News reporter is headed to the scene.

More to come.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two months later, family, friends of missing Manning Park hiker continue to search
Next story
Princeton man promised $700K in faked Publishers’ Clearing House Sweepstakes win

Just Posted

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna RCMP changes approach to Big White policing amid COVID-19 concerns

Previously, the RCMP did not have an officer stationed on the mountain permanently

The Pat Duke Arena change room renovation and expansion project is now complete, the Regional District of North Okanagan announced Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Morning Star file photo)
Upgrades to Lumby’s Pat Duke Arena now complete

Village was named Kraft Hockeyville in 2016; virtual tour will take place Thursday

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Contributed)
91 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health; Big White group households lend to cluster

Large households, some with more than 15 people, contributed to the spread of the virus on the mountain

Big White Village on Dec. 16.
Big White employees fired as resort officials curb COVID-19 cluster

A COVID-19 task force is working to contain the cluster

Public trail access at Adventure Bay is restricted causing conflict and unkind behaviours towards property owner and authorized users. (Laura Kershaw photo)
Clarity trails on Vernon’s Adventure Bay access

Public access restricted, causing conflict and unkind behaviours

(The Canadian Press)
Front-line workers named Canada’s Newsmaker of the Year by editors

Health workers held the hands of the dying when their loved ones couldn’t be there

12-year-old Averi is currently in BC Children’s Hospital waiting for treatment for her aplastic anemia. (Vanessa Micku - GoFundMe)
Okanagan girl’s family asking for support after rare condition diagnosis

Averi Morey and her parents are in Vancouver waiting for a treatment plan

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

The on-site team deploys a boom curtain to contain the oil spill near Nootka Island. (Unified Command)
Sea otter, heron treated as team battles active oil slick off Vancouver Island

Animals found covered in oil, response team looking at rehabilitation options

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 violation tickets to be sent to collections after 30 days, instead of 1 year

The province has also requested WorkSafe BC increase in-person inspections at workplaces,

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Gillian McIntosh of Abbotsford was finally able to meet her newborn son Travis Len over the weekend. McIntosh was in an induced coma due to COVID-19 when she gave birth to him on Nov. 10, and was eased out of sedation late last week. She has now tested negative for the virus.
Abbotsford mom who gave birth while in coma after getting COVID-19 meets son

Gillian McIntosh, diagnosed with virus on Nov. 6, comes off ventilator

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Large fire destroys West Kelowna boat storage building

Residents in the area have been asked to shut their windows and doors

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read