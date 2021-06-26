Smoke from a house fire in Peachland can be seen from Kelowna. (Ryan Fisher photo)

Smoke from a house fire in Peachland can be seen from Kelowna. (Ryan Fisher photo)

UPDATE: Air support called in to fight Peachland fire

Reports of a house on fire came in at around 12 p.m. on Saturday

UPDATE (1:45 p.m.):

Air support has been called in to assist with the house fire growing above Peachland in an attempt to stop it from spreading to the surrounding forestry.

A helicopter was spotted gathering water from Okanagan Lake to help fight the flames. The fire originally started at a Maranatha Drive residence at around 12 p.m. on Saturday.

A helicopter was spotted gathering water from Okanagan Lake to help fight the flames. (Amandalina Letterio photo)

ORIGINAL (1 p.m.):

Kelowna fire crews are currently responding to a house on fire in Peachland.

Reports of a house on fire came in at around 12 p.m. on Saturday (June 26). A large crowd of smoke can be spotted as far as Kelowna coming from a hillside area in Peachland.

The fire is coming from a residence on Maranatha Drive, just off of Princeton Avenue.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Kelowna Capital News will update the story as more information becomes available.

