There have been multiple sightings of a cougar in Rossland in recent days. (WildSafe BC photo)

Large cougar spotted in Carr’s Landing, Lake Country

A Lake Country resident came face-to-face with the cougar this morning at 7:30 a.m.

One Lake Country resident is shaken up after what she described as a ‘massive cougar’ dashed in front of her car Tuesday morning.

According to Wenelda Zurrin’s Facebook post, a cougar ran out in front of her vehicle while she was driving along Carr’s Landing in Lake Country about 7:30 a.m.

“I just ran face to face with a cougar driving into town,” read Zurrin’s post.

“He looked at me as he came out on the road and darted in front of my vehicle. He was massive! Almost as high as the hood of my car!”

READ MORE: Cougar spotted near West Kelowna elementary school

Conservation Officer Terry Myroniuk said cougar sightings in that area are not uncommon the Carr’s Landing area is their natural habitat and this particular sighting is not considered a threat to the community.

According to Myroniuk, cougars are more inclined to be seen at lower levels of elevation during the winter because they are hunting for food.

One of the top menu items for cougars is deer and when there’s lots of snowfall, deer tend to migrate to lower elevations to avoid travelling in the deep, hard-packed snow.

Myroniuk reminds residents that in the Okanagan we share natural wild space and wilderness with other animals and to be aware that cougars and bears are often found in these spaces.

READ MORE: New cougar study may provide answers to increased sightings in Kelowna

According to WildSafe BC, if you do encounter a cougar try and remain calm, make yourself look as large as possible and back away slowly, keeping the animal in view.

If a cougar shows aggression or begins following you, keep eye contact, yell and make loud noises.

The BC Conservation Office Service asks that any wildlife encounters be reported to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna singer Scotty Berg to perform the national anthem at Canucks game in March
Next story
Hereditary Chiefs say CGL asked B.C. to drop talks after making clear no access would be granted

Just Posted

Seven vehicles involved in accident near Kelowna airport

The northbound lanes of Highway 97 have come to a standstill

West Kelowna Warriors’ charity ringette game to benefit young superfan

The 3rd Annual Battle of the Blades comes Feb. 16

Three-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near Oyama

Fire crews are responding

Kelowna singer Scotty Berg to perform the national anthem at Canucks game in March

Scotty Berg has been singing the national anthem at Kelowna Chiefs home games since 2018. (Contributed)

Kelowna Fire Department helps rescue injured hiker at Myra Park

Emergency services responded to the report of a fall at around 11 a.m. Wednesday

VIDEO: RCMP outline plan for ‘peaceful’ arrests as they deploy to northern B.C. pipeline site

Top cop says Mounties will use minimum reasonable force for safe arrests in enforcing court order

‘We’ll never put a price tag on our land’: Wet’suwet’en say RCMP enforcement of CGL injunction imminent

Talks between the hereditary chiefs and the Province ended on Feb. 4

Northern B.C. MP calls on Trudeau to meet with Indigenous group in middle of CGL dispute

The federal government maintains the issue is solely under provincial jurisdiction

Two Canadians quarantined on cruise ship test positive for Wuhan coronavirus

They were dropped off as the ship docked and transferred to nearby hospitals for further test and treatment

Hereditary Chiefs say CGL asked B.C. to drop talks after making clear no access would be granted

The Wiggus talks were originally scheduled to run until Feb. 6

‘Police are outnumbered’ says Okanagan business owner hit by theft

Maela’s Esthetics offering reward for stolen laptop and suggestions for increased safety

Dog owner fined $1,000 after dog chases bear in Mt. Revelstoke National Park

The incident resulted in the summit being closed to dogs indefinitely

VIDEO: Airbnb restricts young people from renting after slew of deadly house parties

People under 25 years old will be restricted from renting full houses, independent suites

Water advisory flushed in North Okanagan

Effective just before midnight Wednesday

Most Read