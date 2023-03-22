An orange Skytrak Telehandler was stolen from a construction site in Kelowna on the evening of March 19, 2023. (Contributed by Kelowna RCMP)

Large construction vehicle stolen from Kelowna worksite

The suspect was caught on video stealing the Skytrak Telehandler

Kelowna RCMP are investigating the theft of quite a substantial construction vehicle on Sunday night (March 19).

A male suspect was caught on video breaking into and stealing a large orange Skytrak Telehandler 10054 from a construction site in the 2100-block of Optic Court.

The man entered the site on foot and loaded the machine onto a semi truck and flat deck parked nearby.

Anyone with dash-cam footage on Sunday between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. from the area or along Highway 97 N is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers with file number 2023-14822.

