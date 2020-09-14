Crews are working to clean up a CN Rail derailment near Hope involving 20 rail cars carrying potash. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)

VIDEO: Large CN Rail train derailment sends 20 cars off the track near Hope

Incident occurred on track beside Highway 1, CN Rail said no injuries or fires

A CN Rail train has derailed off a rail bridge in Hope, causing approximately 20 cars loaded with potash to crash.

CN crews are on the scene of the incident which happened earlier this morning, Sept. 14, according to the company. The rail derailment is along a rail bridge adjacent to Highway 1 east of the Hunter Creek Road exit, a rail bridge which crosses a creek that feeds into the Fraser River.

“Preliminary information indicates that approximately 20 cars derailed. There are no injuries, fires, or dangerous goods reported to be involved at this time,” CN Rail said.

CN added that a team of environmental experts, as well third-party contractors have been dispatched to the crash site due to several of the cars crashing into an adjacent body of water.

The Hope Standard witnessed a hazardous materials (haz mat) team on the scene, as well as CN Rail police and crews from Emil Anderson Construction and heavy machinery.

At the site of the crash, the pink coloured potash could be seen spilling from the train wreckage down onto the banks of the creek below. Potash, the common name for a group of minerals and chemicals containing potassium, is used primarily in the production of fertilizer. Canada has the world’s second largest reserves of potash, and is also the world’s largest producer and exporter of potash according to Natural Resources Canada.

RAW VIDEO

“CN would like to apologize for the inconvenience caused by this incident and thanks the first responders present at the scene. The cause of the incident is under investigation,” the rail company stated.

One driver who witnessed the wreck said emergency vehicles were just starting to show up at around 6 a.m.

– with files from Emelie Peacock

CN RailHope

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Crews are working to clean up a CN Rail derailment near Hope involving 20 rail cars carrying potash. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)

Crews are working to clean up a CN Rail derailment near Hope involving 20 rail cars carrying potash. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)

Previous story
BCTF urging teachers affected by smoke to take sick days; says schools not safe currently
Next story
Police on alert for distracted Okanagan drivers

Just Posted

Police on alert for distracted Okanagan drivers

Month-long campaign focuses on drivers not paying attention behind the wheel

Morning Start: A hiker found and returned an ancient wallet

Your morning start for Monday, Sept. 14, 2020

Anger growing among B.C. salmon anglers shut out of public fishery

Fisheries minister stands by “very difficult” decisions to limit openings

Air quality bulletin still in place for Okanagan

Smoke from U.S. wildfires has made its way north

Art chairs arrive in Okanagan communities

The fruits of a Lake Country ArtWalk project have turned up in a number of municipalities

VIDEO: Large CN Rail train derailment sends 20 cars off the track near Hope

Incident occurred on track beside Highway 1, CN Rail said no injuries or fires

B.C. to roll out new lung cancer screening program that will see 20,000 patients annually

Clinics are expected to be operational by 2022

BCTF urging teachers affected by smoke to take sick days; says schools not safe currently

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has lead to very poor air quality for much of B.C.

COVID-19 case confirmed at west Kootenay secondary school

Interior Health has contacted people if they might’ve been exposed to the virus

RCMP investigating after Sea to Sky gondola line cut for the second time

Line was cut previously in August 2019

Lengthy, enjoyable fall ahead for most of Canada, Weather Network predicts

In B.C., warm conditions and the threat of wildfire smoke may remain in the picture for a few more weeks

U.S. wildfire smoke blankets B.C., wafts east to Alberta, affecting air quality

Smoke comes from hundreds of wildfires burning in Washington state, Oregon and California

Green party in B.C. set to announce new leader after three-way race

Three candidates are vying for the top job after nine days of online and phone voting

Okanagan RCMP officer hailed as hero for saving home from fire

Vernon Mountie used extinguisher in his cruiser to extinguish fire in back of house on Mission Hill

Most Read