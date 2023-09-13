Conceptual rendering of a six-storey, 171-unit apartment building planned for 801-831 Harvey Avenue and 801-812 Saucier Avenue.(Photo/City of Kelowna)

Conceptual rendering of a six-storey, 171-unit apartment building planned for 801-831 Harvey Avenue and 801-812 Saucier Avenue.(Photo/City of Kelowna)

Large apartment complex for Kelowna’s Harvey Avenue moves ahead

The building will consist of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment

A large multi-family residential apartment complex to be built along Harvey Avenue has been given the final OK by council.

Development permits have been approved for the six-storey, 171-unit building that will front onto Harvey (801-831) and Saucier (801-812) avenues.

Access to the building would be from Saucier Ave. only, which was a concern for one property owner who spoke at a public hearing on the project on Sep. 12.

“I’m happy that it’s there,” said Colleen Black. “But traffic is a concern because that’s going to impact my property and my tenants.”

Staff told council that the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure no longer allows driveway access from Harvey Ave, and that four driveways will be removed from Harvey due to the project being approved.

The building will consist of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes.

“We need three bedrooms really badly and particularly in the inner core,” said Coun. Luke Stack.

READ MORE: Construction begins on new rental apartment building in Rutland

READ MORE: 10 times more subsidized housing units needed for Kelowna: Report

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterand subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of KelownaHousingRentals

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Penticton council approves controversial Naramata Bench development
Next story
Young girl approached by stranger in Revelstoke

Just Posted

Okanagan Heritage Museum. (Contributed)
Kelowna Museum Society exhibit celebrates history of Italians in Central Okanagan

BC Cancer - Kelowna Centre. (BC Cancer Foundation)
Retired NHL star and his wife donate $100k to BC Cancer Kelowna

Conceptual rendering of a six-storey, 171-unit apartment building planned for 801-831 Harvey Avenue and 801-812 Saucier Avenue.(Photo/City of Kelowna)
Large apartment complex for Kelowna’s Harvey Avenue moves ahead

Crash at Harvey and Butch, Wednesday afternoon. (Jordy Cunningham/ Capital News)
T-bone crash closes lane at Burtch and Harvey in Kelowna

Pop-up banner image