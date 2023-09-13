Large apartment complex for Kelowna’s Harvey Avenue moves ahead

The building will consist of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment

Conceptual rendering of a six-storey, 171-unit apartment building planned for 801-831 Harvey Avenue and 801-812 Saucier Avenue.(Photo/City of Kelowna)

A large multi-family residential apartment complex to be built along Harvey Avenue has been given the final OK by council.

Development permits have been approved for the six-storey, 171-unit building that will front onto Harvey (801-831) and Saucier (801-812) avenues.

Access to the building would be from Saucier Ave. only, which was a concern for one property owner who spoke at a public hearing on the project on Sep. 12.

“I’m happy that it’s there,” said Colleen Black. “But traffic is a concern because that’s going to impact my property and my tenants.”

Staff told council that the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure no longer allows driveway access from Harvey Ave, and that four driveways will be removed from Harvey due to the project being approved.

The building will consist of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes.

“We need three bedrooms really badly and particularly in the inner core,” said Coun. Luke Stack.

