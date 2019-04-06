Jade Schievink with daughter London. File

Langley baby girl who beat the odds at birth passes away

London Mirielle McConnell of Langley weighed one pound, two ounces when she was born prematurely

A little girl’s valiant battle for survival has ended sadly, with London Mirielle McConnell of Langley passing away at BC Children’s Hospital.

She was a year-and-a-half old.

London was born 16 weeks premature on Oct.25, 2017 at Surrey Memorial Hospital, weighing one pound, two ounces.

Mother Jade Schievink was told the tiny baby likely wouldn’t made it, but London beat the odds.

“She just smiles in every photo,” Schievink told the Langley Advance Times in March.

“She’s the most precious, happiest, loving baby.”

Schievink, her husband Cody McConnell, and their children Ayla, 7, Kashton, 5, and London recently moved from Langley to Surrey.

READ MORE: Community comes together to support critically sick child at BC Children’s Hospital

Four weeks ago, London had to be rushed to BC Children’s Hospital where she was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit with what appeared to be pneumonia.

Tests revealed she had parainfluenza.

Since then, hundreds on social media have offered support to the family, using #PrayersforLondon.

A posting to Schievink’s Instagram account, “@londonsmamaforever,” said London passed away in her arms on Friday, with London’s father by their side and surrounded by family.

Since then, the account has been reset to private. The family has not commented further.

Now, many are taking to social media to light a candle for the baby girl.

View this post on Instagram

#lightsforlondon @jadebrittanyblog 👼

A post shared by Desiree Janzen (@edengracewellness) on

Because her family didn’t qualify to stay at the Ronald McDonald House on the BC Children’s Hospital grounds due to proximity, they ended up sleeping in hotels in Vancouver or at the hospital room that London stays in.

A GoFundMe campaign set up to help Schievink and her family during London’s stay at BC Children’s Hospital had raised more than its $20,000 goal by Saturday.

__________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Kelowna-Lake Country MLA hosts annual spring climb
Next story
Victoria necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death

Just Posted

UPDATE: Person sent to hospital after vehicle stolen in Kelowna’s Glenmore area

Emergency crews are on scene of an accident, and there are also reports of a stolen pickup

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA hosts annual spring climb

It’s the 5th year of Norm Letnick’s Climb for Health and World Peace

Downtown Kelowna lake walkway under construction

Kelowna city council gave $86,000 for the fix at Queensway and Bernard Ave.

All that remains: Beloved Kelowna water park vanishes

Construction is well under way at City Park Water Park

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: April showers

Environement Canada forecasts high chances of rain throughout the weekend

Vernon boxing club caters to Parkinson’s patients

CounterPunch Boxing Club takes place Monday and Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. at IRON HEART GYM.

Letter: Voters losing control of government

One Kelowna reader speaks on corruption

Hiker rescued after stomping SOS into snow in front of B.C.-made wildlife camera

The man was rescued after he stomped “SOS” into the snow in front of a remote camera from Nupoint Systems

Letter: Think before buying an apartment in Kelowna

One owner gives advice on the matter

Letter: Kelowna Conservative voter to decide on candidate

Do not take anything for granted in the “people” realm.

Letter: Carbon tax an April Fool’s joke

Kelowna - “Millennials will pay a great price during their lifetimes.”

Former Penticton actor lighting up the silver screen

Darren Mann recently starred in Canadian drama Giant Little Ones

Letter: Trudeau’s actions badly misconstrued

One Kelowna reader weighs into the debate around Wilson-Raybould and SNC Lavalin

Letter: Check the facts before suggesting a dairy instead of carbon tax

Kelowna - Stiewe goes on to assert that dairy consumption is linked to cancer.

Most Read