-Image: Cherry Blossom Triathlon

Lane closures Sunday for triathlon in Kelowna

One-lane closures in effect from 5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Mission for Cherry Blossom Triathlon

The fourth annual Cherry Blossom Triathlon will be held on Sunday, May 6.

To accommodate the event, there will be one-lane closures in effect from 5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. including:

· Northbound traffic on Gordon Drive from Old Meadows Road to Casorso Road

· Eastbound traffic on Casorso Road from Gordon Drive to Swamp Road

· Right turn lane on Dehart Road to Gordon Drive

· Northbound traffic on Gordon Drive from Dehart Road to Tozer Avenue

Motorists can also expect delays from 7:45 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. at the intersection of Lexington Drive and Gordon Drive, and from 7:45 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the intersections of Lequime Road and Gordon Drive and Old Meadows Road and Gordon Drive, as participants will be crossing; the lights will be flashing.

Traffic control personnel and RCMP will be visible to direct traffic. Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly to avoid delays.

A portion of the parking lot in front of H20 Adventure and Fitness Centre will be closed to accommodate the transition area and finish line.

Possible minor disruptions in transit service may occur at Gordon Drive and Lequime Road between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Northbound transit stops on Gordon Drive between Dehart Road and Casorso Road will be temporarily closed from 7:45 to 10:30 a.m. Transit riders are asked to use the northbound stops along Lakeshore Drive during that time. In addition, bus #5 will exit onto Gordon Drive at Lequime as there is no access in front of H20 Adventure and Fitness Centre.

For race information and route details, visit cherryblossomtriathlon.com.

