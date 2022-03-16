(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Lane closure at Bernard and Ethel after morning crash

Emergency vehicles on scene in two-vehicle collision

A two-vehicle collision closed multiple lanes downtown on the morning of Mar. 16.

The cars collided at the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Ethel Street around 10:20 a.m., causing closures southbound on Ethel, as well as eastbound and westbound on Bernard.

A Capital News reporter on scene said that airbags in both vehicles seem to have deployed.

It is being reported that the crash was caused by sun glare causing one vehicle going eastbound on Bernard to proceed through a red light. Both occupants of the other vehicle were looked at by first responders.

