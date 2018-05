The landslide happened near The Lakes

Update: 11 a.m.

The landslide appears to be minor according to recent reports on a public Lake Country Facebook page.

Original:

Emergency crews are responding to a landslide this morning near The Lakes subdivision on Apex Drive.

A call has been made to the District of Lake Country. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

