A geotechnical assessment was underway at the site of a landslide on Highway 1 at Chase on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (DriveBC image)

A geotechnical assessment was underway at the site of a landslide on Highway 1 at Chase on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (DriveBC image)

Update: Trans-Canada Highway at Chase remains closed

Geotechnical investigation underway, major delays expected

  • Feb. 8, 2023 1:00 p.m.
  • News

Highway 1 at Chase remains closed while a geotechnical assessment is conducted.

The closure affects the Trans-Canada Highway between Shuswap Chase Creek Road and Shuswap Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

DriveBC reports a geotechnical investigation is underway and traffic is being detoured via Highway 97, 97A, or 97B to Vernon. There was no estimate as to when the highway would reopen.

The Village of Chase reported traffic backed up on the highway was being permitted to detour through Chase in intervals of 100 vehicles at a time. After, large vehicles (other than those already in line), will be re-routed through the Vernon/Kamloops route. Smaller passenger vehicles will continue to be able to detour through Chase.

An earlier report of a landslide shared by AIM Roads has been retracted.

Read more: Salmon Arm RCMP arrest man who allegedly left stolen vehicle before hopping on a train

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

landslideShuswaptrans-canada highway

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Details provided from CUPE, Central Okanagan School District tentative agreement
Next story
Update: Trans-Canada Highway at Chase remains closed due to risk of landslide

Just Posted

In much of British Columbia, the snow measurements as of Feb. 1 are significantly below normal. (BC River Forecast Centre image)
February snow measurements below normal for much of B.C.

Conceptual rendering of 20-unit townhome project planned for Houghton Road in Rutland. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Affordable housing project for Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood

Human remains discovered near Vernon Jan. 25 have been identified as those of missing Kelowna man Dillon Angle, 32. (File photo)
Remains found near Vernon are those of missing Kelowna man

Malindi Elmore breaking the tape at the Phoenix Rock ‘n Roll Half Marathon. (Malindi Elmore/Instagram)
Kelowna woman makes Canadian World’s team on journey to 3rd Olympics

Pop-up banner image