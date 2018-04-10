The City of Vernon has released this photo of the landslide that closed Eastside Road early Tuesday morning. Crews remain on-scene clearing the debris. At least one property suffered damage and more than 300 residences were said to have lost their hydro service. (City of Vernon photo)

Landslide blocks Eastside Road

Crews on-scene; no injuries though damage to one property; Hydro out

  • Apr. 10, 2018 5:30 a.m.
  • News

A landslide has closed a road in Okanagan Landing.

The landslide has been reported Tuesday morning in the 9100 block of Eastside Road.

“Personnel are on-scene assessing the situation. People are being asked to stay clear of the area, including the road,” said the City of Vernon in a news release.

There are no injuries due to the nine metres-wide landslide of mud, which occurred just after 1 a.m. One property has been damaged and hydro has been lost to an approximate 300 residences in the area.

An emergency evacuation route is available for residents south of the landslide. The route runs between Kokanee Road and Eastside Road.

City of Vernon staff are controlling the emergency evacuation route. It is only to be used for exiting; no entrance to the area is permitted at this time.

Emergency personnel are able to enter the area if needed. If residents have an emergency, call 911.

Estimates for opening Eastside Road and returning hydro will be provided once a full assessment is complete.

Further information will be made available on the City of Vernon website, social media, and through the local news outlets.

Patience is appreciated as crews work through this issue.


