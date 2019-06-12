Landmark 7 breaks ground in Kelowna

Landmark 7 will be a 23-storey tower at the Landmark District in Kelowna’s Midtown area. (Supplied)

Landmark District’s signature 23-storey tower should be complete by 2020

Strober Group’s 23-storey tall tower will soon add to Kelowna’s skyline in the growing Landmark District after breaking ground.

Landmark 7, once completed, will offer plenty of commercial space and great views in the Landmark District across Harvey Avenue from the Parkinson Recreation Centre.

The complex’s signature tower will “incorporate the important Kelowna values of live, work, play… complimenting the neighbourhood with new jobs and services,” the Al Strober Construction said.

The district is already one of the Okanagan’s key employment communities, hosting more than 3,500 people working across a variety of industry ranging from technology to retail, and it continues to grow. In 2018, 23 new businesses joined Landmark District.

The demand for office and retail space is expected to grow as Kelowna’s population, which is anticipated to increase by 50,000 over the next 20 years.

Completion of the project is anticipated for 2020.