Landmark 7 breaks ground in Kelowna

Landmark District’s signature 23-storey tower should be complete by 2020

Landmark 7 will be a 23-storey tower at the Landmark District in Kelowna’s Midtown area. (Supplied)

Strober Group’s 23-storey tall tower will soon add to Kelowna’s skyline in the growing Landmark District after breaking ground.

Landmark 7, once completed, will offer plenty of commercial space and great views in the Landmark District across Harvey Avenue from the Parkinson Recreation Centre.

READ MORE: New 23-storey tower for Kelowna’s Landmark District

The complex’s signature tower will “incorporate the important Kelowna values of live, work, play… complimenting the neighbourhood with new jobs and services,” the Al Strober Construction said.

The district is already one of the Okanagan’s key employment communities, hosting more than 3,500 people working across a variety of industry ranging from technology to retail, and it continues to grow. In 2018, 23 new businesses joined Landmark District.

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan opens new high-tech learning and teaching building

The demand for office and retail space is expected to grow as Kelowna’s population, which is anticipated to increase by 50,000 over the next 20 years.

Completion of the project is anticipated for 2020.

Previous story
Man in hospital after stepping in front of bus during fight in Burnaby
Next story
Hot weather brings risks of thunderstorms across B.C.’s Interior

Just Posted

Okanagan College graduate is preparing to bike across America

Nick Pelletier will travel coast to coast to raise money for a non-profit

Pre-season set for Kelowna Rockets

The Rockets begin the 2019-2020 with a six-game pre-season

Motorcycle, car collide on Dilworth Road

The motorist said there was no crash

With schedule release, UBC Okanagan volleyball teams get peak at 2019 challenges

The Canada West season starts in October

Incident at Kelowna International Airport

Airport communications advisor said it’s “business as usual” and airport operations weren’t affected

‘Eat vegetables’ among advice given from ages 4 to 90 in B.C. students’ video

‘Character Matters’ project produced by Grade 6 students in Abbotsford

Fifty-one out of work as Sicamous’ Waterway Houseboats shuts down

Cost of flood repairs blamed as company enters receivership, vacations booked now cancelled.

B.C. rose named The Divine Miss M in honour of Bette Midler

Rose breeder Brad Jalbert of Select Roses in Langley is being recognized in New York

One new wildfire, two blazes held in Kamloops Fire Centre

Fire breaks out near Revelstoke and Highway 1

Tuesday temperatures smash seven records across B.C.

Victoria weather smashes 120-year-old temperature record

South Okanagan RCMP chase caught on dash cam

RCMP chase in the Penticton Indian Bad community caught on camera

Drunk on a plane, peeing in a vacation rental pool: Top no-nos for Canadian travellers

Expedia survey lays out the dos and don’ts of travelling

B.C. lumber layoffs aim to stop falling wood products prices

Production cut as North American stud price dips below $300

Potential witnesses sought in Okanagan physiotherapist’s sexual assault case

Stephen Witvoet, a pysiotherapist in Vernon since 2005, is facing trial on two counts of sexual assault

Most Read