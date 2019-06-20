“Congratulations to all participants who played well, with stellar etiquette and sportsmanship,” said coach Marnie Perrier following the Rogers Rookie Tour in West Kelowna on Saturday, June 15, 2019. (Marnie Perrier)

Lake Country’s young tennis stars shine in Rogers competition

The Progressive Fundamentals program is available in Lake Country

A handful of young Lake Country tennis prospects competed in the Rogers Rookie Tour on Saturday, June 15.

The women’s U10 orange ball competition saw 11-year-old Jazrialle win a third-place medal and nine-year-old sister Jaeleiya Hart finish in fourth place.

On the men’s side, seven-year-old Mason Perrier won second place in orange ball U10; 10-year-old Brenden Hruschak tied with Lake Country’s Perrier in a singles match and Jacob Ouillette placed seventh overall in the U12 green ball competition.

READ MORE: Kelowna Falcons’ take flight for shut-out victory

“Congratulations to all participants who played well with stellar etiquette and sportsmanship,” coach Marnie Perrier said.

Progressive Tennis Fundamentals is a program coached by a certified Tennis Canada instructor and is available in Lake Country.

The program is designed to build a solid foundation for future success and promote enjoyment and improvement for children to advance to a competitive stream or to enjoy Tennis for life.

READ MORE: Rockets star invited to Canadian National Team development camp

Previous story
Central Okanagan looks to reduce seasonal mosquitoes
Next story
Hwy 97 westbound lanes are closed as a result of a ‘serious injury collision’

Just Posted

Missing Kelowna man found

Albert Henry Johns had been reported missing on June 14 after last being seen May 31

Kelowna man arrested in takedown

RCMP arrest man believed to linked to string of robberies

Fast music can lead to a better workout: UBC Okanagan researcher

Upbeat tunes can make HIIT exercise more enjoyable, easier for less-active individuals

Lake Country’s young tennis stars shine in Rogers competition

The Progressive Fundamentals program is available in Lake Country

Hwy 97 westbound lanes are closed as a result of a ‘serious injury collision’

Reports of a cyclist and vehicle collision in West Kelowna

VIDEO: Rare white killer whale captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

Penticton family honours loved one with acts of kindness, free coffee

The family of Kathy Castle want to ensure she is remembered by the community

Okanagan MP tables bill on RCMP Day in Canada

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold throws support behind Vernon-based campaign

B.C. imposes interim moratorium on resource development to protect caribou

The caribou population in northeastern B.C. has dwindled over the last two decades

B.C. sculptor depicts epic eagle battle in latest piece that took 2,500 hours

Clasped in one of the raptor’s talons is each one’s desire: a living venomous diamondback rattlesnake

Students disciplined after anti-LGBTQ signs posted in Kamloops high school

Vessy Mochikas, SD73’s principal for inclusive education, called incident a learning opportunity

Air Canada expects Boeing 737 Max to resume flying by September or October

Air Canada isn’t worried about safety of the planes, says vice-president

Update: Alleged South Okanagan car-jacker threatened driver with bear spray

Elementary school was put under a hold and secure by RCMP

‘The Fonz’ gives thumbs up in letter to dyslexic students at B.C. school

Students in Maple Ridge reached out to Henry Winkler after reading one his Zipster books.

Most Read