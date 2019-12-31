Kelowna-Lake Country MP elect Tracy Gray thanks her family, volunteers and her supporters at the Ramada Hotel after being elected Oct. 21. (Daniel Taylor - Capital News)

Lake Country’s year in review – October 2019

A look back at the biggest stories of the year for the month of October

Volunteers clean up bush trash

The Okanagan Forest Task Force and members of the Lake Country community cleaned up a significant amount of garbage from the woods on Sept. 28.

The clean-up crew collected garbage along Beaver Lake Road in Lake Country, working their way from Beaver Lake lookout to the vacation lodge.

The Task Force said it planned on doing two or three more cleanups before the snowfalls.

Lake Country to open new off-leash dog park

Lake Country dog owners will soon be able to let their furry friends run free at a new five-acre off-leash dog park on Okanagan Centre Road West.

The new dog park is expected to open in November and add to the two off-leash dog parks that currently exist along Pelmewash Parkway and the other along Oyama Road.

“We recognize that Lake Country’s population is growing quickly and many of our citizens have dogs as part of their family,” said Karen Miller, District of Lake Country communications officer.

Police investigate suspicious fire at Airport Inn

Police are investigating a suspicious fire at the Airport Inn in Lake Country that took place Friday, Oct. 18.

According to the fire department, the blaze started about 2 a.m. in one of the unoccupied wings of the building.

“Just looking at the scene we deem it highly unlikely that it was accidental at this point,” said Fire Chief Steve Windsor.

Curbing garbage appetite

In an effort to stop bears from scavenging for food in people’s garbage, the Regional Waste Reduction Office in conjunction with waste contractor E360 began conducting a pilot project with fully automated bear-resistant garbage carts in select neighborhoods in Lake Country.

“This is the time of year bears amp up their foraging to build fat stores for winter denning,” said facilitator Rae Stewart.

“The best advice if you live in an area of susceptible wildlife is to reduce your risk of conflict and take responsibility for your trash.”

To help residents mitigate bear activity in Lake Country’s urban areas, the Regional Waste Reduction Office placed roughly 15 bear-resistant garbage carts in two select urban locations where wildlife is prevalent.

Conservative elected as MLA

Conservative candidate Tracy Gray was elected to represent Kelowna-Lake Country after beating Liberal incumbent Stephen Fuhr during October’s federal election.

Gray, who is the first female-candidate to represent the riding, won 45.7 of the popular vote garnering at total of 31,037 votes, according to results from Elections Canada.

“Tonight this is really about you and this is about the people of Kelowna-Lake Country,” said Gray, during her victory speech at the Ramada Hotel.

“I just want to thank all of you for your support and dedication.”

Fuhr finished the race with 32.6 per cent of the popular vote, while NDP’s Justin Kulik, finished third with 12.1 per cent.

