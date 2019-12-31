Coun. Penny Gambell wants to have better development bylaws in Lake Country that ensure trees are retained in new developments. (Carli Berry - Calendar)

Lake Country’s year in review – March

A look back at some of the biggest stories of the year for the month of March

Councillor laments loss of trees for project

Lake Country councillor Penny Gambell said better development bylaws need to be made to ensure trees aren’t cut down for new residential development projects.

In March, Gambell said was concerned about the lack of trees that will be left once 1,300 new housing units are constructed at Lakestone development, the largest development in the district’s history.

Dogs getting new places to play

Lake Country announced plans to build a new off-leash dog park and create two new dog beaches.

Steve Petryshyn, landscape and design technician with the district, said in addition to a new off-leash dog park created along Pelmewash Parkway, two dog beaches will be built over the few months along Okanagan Lake.

“We looked at considerations with site stability, parking locations, neighboring land uses, accessibility and other potential park uses to develop this proposed off-leash dog park network,” said Petryshyn.

Construction for the park along Okanagan Center Road West was expected to be completed in July, while the other one-acre park was expected to be completed by May.

Keeping the rail trail poop free

The snow had melted and as usual, in March, dog poop littered the Okanagan rail trail.

Many Lake Country residents took to Facebook to post their disgust about the amount of dog poop left on the trail.

In response, Lake Country resident Joanna Long posted she will take up the no-poop cause and issued a challenge.

“If we all take extra grocery bags with us, and some extra poop bags, maybe we can keep our trails clean,” said Long.

Long organized a dog-poop pickup event on her birthday, March 30, at 10 a.m. at the Woodsdale entrance to the rail trail.

Fire department gets eco-friendly

Lake Country Fire Department crews are riding in style and being more eco-friendly.

The department purchased a new hybrid vehicle, which gives the fire inspection crew a new ride to cruise around in, said fire chief Steve Windsor.

The Mitsubishi Outlander, equipped with all-wheel drive, gives crews a way to commute to training sessions on the weekend as well.

“You could probably cram five people in there if you wanted to,” said Windsor.

