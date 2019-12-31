Lake Country’s year in review – July 2019

A look back at the biggest stories of the year for the month of July

Lake Country’s Taelor Gaschnitz is competing for the Ms Health and Fitness 2019 Competition. (Contributed)

Mom strives for fitness greatness

Lake Country’s Taelor Gashnitz is competed to win the Ms Health and Fitness 2019 Competition, the top prize being $20,000 cash and a two-page feature spread in Muscle and Fitness HERS magazine.

After taking time off for her family and career, Gaschnitz returned to the gym to put work in herself.

“Within two weeks of setting foot back in the gym I realized what I had been missing and how much more capable I am,” Gaschnitz said.

“The amount of physical, mental and emotional improvement that I have found since changing my lifestyle has been astounding. It is something that cannot be described or fully appreciated until you allow yourself to experience it first-hand.”

Work to start on rebuilding docks

Two public docks along the Okanagan Centre shoreline in Lake Country that were damaged in the 2017 floods were rebuilt in July and a third was slated to be rebuilt soon.

Disaster relief funding from the province made construction possible. The docks are located just north of the swim bay at Pebble Beach and south of the Okanagan Safe Harbour Regional Park.

“Public docks are key pieces of park infrastructure that provide valuable waterfront recreational opportunities including swimming, fishing, photography, as well as motorized and non-motorized boat docking,” stated a District of Lake Country news release.

Lake Country’s first pot shop opens its doors

Starbuds officially opened its doors to the people of Lake Country and the Okanagan on July 27.

The district’s first recreational cannabis store offers 46 different strains, CBD oil, capsules and seeds for purchase.

The locally-owned retail outlet emphasizes their focus on the local community, marketing director Dan Winer said during the store’s soft launch.

“We try to focus on the local community because we feel we’re in the centre of the best cannabis in the world.”

It is B.C. bud, we’re in the heart of the Okanagan and we want to claim that moniker and carry the torch with some level of respect and grace.”

Pickleball upsets Shoreline Park neighbours

Nineteen pickleball enthusiasts stood in attendance at the District of Lake Country council meeting to show their interest in additional pickleball courts being developed at Shoreline Park while two concerned residents took to the podium to share their displeasure with the management and logistics of the facilities.

“My life is being dictated by the sports noise,” said Shoreline Drive resident Kal Buterman.

Both residents cited multiple incidents of sports court users who used the facility outside of park hours. A few residents invited Coun. Jeremy Kozub to their place to witness the noise first hand.

“I was there almost until 11 p.m. and they were still playing, then another vehicle showed up and backed in with loud music,” Coun. Kozub said.

A few solutions for the court were proposed by Burford such as park hours shortened, a lock to be put on the bathrooms and different types of trees put in to absorb the noise.