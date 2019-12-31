Lake Country’s year in review – December

A look back on the biggest stories of the year for the month of December

Santa Clause and Ex Nihilo supervisor Roxanna Krauza fly into Lake Country on an Okanagan Helicopter. (Contributed)

Santa choppers into local winery

Santa decided to give his reindeer a rest and instead flew into Lake Country on a helicopter to pose for Christmas pictures with youngsters as part of Ex Nihilo’s food bank fundraiser.

Roxanne Krauza, a supervisor at Ex Nihilo’s vineyard, had the privilege of riding with Santa on his way into Lake Country.

She said the experience was unforgettable, both for her and the children.

“It was fantastic,” said Krauza. “How can it get any better? You’re coming in by helicopter with Santa.”

Homeowners face 6.03 per cent tax hike

Lake Country residents may be in for a significant tax increase for the second consecutive year in 2020.

District staff recommended to council a property tax increase of 6.03 per cent next year, lower than 2019’ s tax increase of 8.7 per cent.

According to the draft budget introduced at Tuesday’s council meeting, 2.5 per cent of the proposed increase will cover the consumer price index, while 1.82 per cent of the increase will help pay for five additional RCMP officers.

The remaining tax increase will help pay for the district’s parks and recreation master plan, as well as two $10,000 grants for the Health and Planning Society and the local Heritage and Cultural Society.