Physicians from Lake Country Family Practice will be joining Turtle Bay Medical Clinic on May 19. (File photo)

Lake Country’s Turtle Bay Medical Clinic expands physician roster

Three doctors from Lake Country Family Practice will join the team

Lake Country’s Turtle Bay Medical Clinic will have more doctors very soon.

Starting on May 19, the clinic will have eight full-time doctors. Clinic co-owner Kiffer Walker said the increase in physicians will help alleviate the stress on wait times.

“It’s something we’ve been discussing for a little while. We made the decision (to have them come) before the pandemic hit, so it’s not related to that,” he said.

“But I think for them and for us, it’s a huge win. There’s a lot of advantages to us joining forces, and we’ll be able to serve the community a lot better this way.”

Walker said this means patients will have better and more timely access to doctors, as well as having better clinic hours.

Three doctors from the Lake Country Family Practice will be joining Turtle Bay in mid-May. Walker said the practice has experienced retirements and some difficulty in recruiting other doctors, as with many clinics throughout the Okanagan.

He added that in the fall, two more family doctors will also join the team and they will be taking on patients.

According to Walker, once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, they will be able to expand their hours so they can serve more patients.

“They’ll be taking on patients but we don’t have a waitlist as of yet, because we’re still six months or so away from their arrival. But yes, we will be taking new patients in the fall.”

“We’re really excited about the new doctors coming to join us, again because it’s a huge win for everyone.”

After May 19, Lake Country Family Practice will be closed permanently.

For more information on when Turtle Bay Medical Clinic will open patient intake, visit their Facebook page.

READ: CERB text scam hits Central Okanagan

READ: COVID-19 wage subsidy program extended as pandemic pushes millions out of workforce

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Lake Country

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna loses over 5,000 jobs in April: StatCan
Next story
Drain winter water properly: City of Kelowna

Just Posted

Lake Country’s Turtle Bay Medical Clinic expands physician roster

Three doctors from Lake Country Family Practice will join the team

Kelowna’s active transportation network grows, intersection project completed

Several more infrastructure projects are planned throughout 2020 to diversify the city’s transportation options

CERB text scam hits Central Okanagan

Kelowna RCMP warn of text-based scam fraudulently claiming to be CERB

Kelowna loses over 5,000 jobs in April: StatCan

Unemployment rate jumps over two points to 8.1 per cent, highest since May 2016

Kelowna RCMP ask for assistance to identify man

Police want to speak with the man to help with an investigation

COVID-19 wage subsidy program extended as pandemic pushes millions out of workforce

Economists on average had expected the loss of four million jobs and an unemployment rate of 18 per cent

COVID-19: Local business support effort goes province-wide in B.C.

Island-based initiative promotes gift card sales for cash flow

PHOTOS: Striped dolphin spotted in Haida Gwaii, sparking marine investigation

Animal discovered stranded on Tlell beach, marking first recorded sighting north of Vancouver Island

EDITORIAL: Restrictions continue

COVID-19 directives will not be lifted all at once

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Salmon Arm Fair, Shuswap Canada Day events cancelled

Pandemic prompts decision to shelf annual Shuswap community festivities

COVID-19: B.C. unemployment rate more than doubles in April

More than 400,000 applied for B.C. emergency benefit

Morning Start: More phone calls are made on Mother’s Day than any other time of year

Your morning start for Friday, May 8, 2020

Ottawa adds to protections for endangered southern resident killer whales

Areas of the Juan de Fuca Strait and Southern Gulf Islands will be closed for recreational and commercial salmon fisheries

Most Read