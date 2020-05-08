Lake Country’s Turtle Bay Medical Clinic expands physician roster

Three doctors from Lake Country Family Practice will join the team

Physicians from Lake Country Family Practice will be joining Turtle Bay Medical Clinic on May 19. (File photo)

Lake Country’s Turtle Bay Medical Clinic will have more doctors very soon.

Starting on May 19, the clinic will have eight full-time doctors. Clinic co-owner Kiffer Walker said the increase in physicians will help alleviate the stress on wait times.

“It’s something we’ve been discussing for a little while. We made the decision (to have them come) before the pandemic hit, so it’s not related to that,” he said.

“But I think for them and for us, it’s a huge win. There’s a lot of advantages to us joining forces, and we’ll be able to serve the community a lot better this way.”

Walker said this means patients will have better and more timely access to doctors, as well as having better clinic hours.

Three doctors from the Lake Country Family Practice will be joining Turtle Bay in mid-May. Walker said the practice has experienced retirements and some difficulty in recruiting other doctors, as with many clinics throughout the Okanagan.

He added that in the fall, two more family doctors will also join the team and they will be taking on patients.

According to Walker, once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, they will be able to expand their hours so they can serve more patients.

“They’ll be taking on patients but we don’t have a waitlist as of yet, because we’re still six months or so away from their arrival. But yes, we will be taking new patients in the fall.”

“We’re really excited about the new doctors coming to join us, again because it’s a huge win for everyone.”

After May 19, Lake Country Family Practice will be closed permanently.

For more information on when Turtle Bay Medical Clinic will open patient intake, visit their Facebook page.

READ: CERB text scam hits Central Okanagan

READ: COVID-19 wage subsidy program extended as pandemic pushes millions out of workforce

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Lake Country