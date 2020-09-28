Tanya Garost

Lake Country’s top paid employee retires

Deputy CAO moves up the ranks to fill the position

One of Lake Country’s most valuable employees is hanging up his hat.

Alberto De Feo is retiring from his position as chief administrative officer, a position he has held since 2009.

De Feo made $227,000 in 2019, and had $10,714 in expenses. De Feo is the sole staff member earning more than $200,000.

Filling the top paid position will be Tanya Garost, chief financial officer and deputy CAO, effective April 1, 2021. Garost is currently the second highest paid civic employee (of which there about 100), earning $165,525 in 2019 with $9,948 in expenses.

READ MORE: CAO biggest Lake Country earner and spender

Garost has 18 years experience working with local government, specializing in finance and taxation. Prior to joining the District of Lake Country in 2016, she worked at the City of West Kelowna, Thompson-Nicola Regional District, and the City of Kamloops. From 2015 to 2020 the finance team led by Garost has been recognized with the Canadian Award for Financial Reporting by Government Finance Officers. In 2019 she was presented with the Outstanding Contribution award, from the Government Finance Officers Association of British Columbia. Garost received her designation CPA, CA in 2000 while working for KPMG LLP. She will report directly to council.

Prior to joining the District of Lake Country De Feo has experienced a long, distinguished career within municipal government, serving a variety of communities throughout British Columbia. In 2013 he received a long-time public service award from the Canadian Association of Municipal Administrators (CAMA) acknowledging his municipal service in a management capacity. De Feo has served as a mentor to many municipal government professionals as well as sharing his experience and knowledge by teaching at the University of Northern BC.

READ MORE: Lake Country administrator takes on provincial duties

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna truck driver named ‘Highway Angel’
Next story
Okanagan College names two new board members

Just Posted

Okanagan College names two new board members

Andrea Alexander and JoAnn Fowler have been appointed for one-year terms to the board

Lake Country’s top paid employee retires

Deputy CAO moves up the ranks to fill the position

Paving limits Lake Country road access

Bottom Wood Lake Road closed to southbound traffic

Morning Start: Hawaiian Pizza is Canadian

Your morning start for Monday, Sept. 28, 2020

UPDATE: One dead after motorcycle collision on Highway 97 near Peachland

The collision closed Highway 97 off-and-on throughout Sunday afternoon

B.C. records 98 more COVID-19 cases, most in Lower Mainland

One new senior home outbreak, Surrey Memorial outbreak over

Editorial: Racism spans our shared history of pandemics

Guideline for naming of viruses designed to not offend cultural groups

Okanagan woman shocked by return of letter in a bottle, after 31 years

‘I honestly didn’t think it would get past the beaver pond.’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kelowna truck driver named ‘Highway Angel’

Donna Wright called 911 after stumbling upon a semi-truck rollover on Highway 1 in June

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

More than 400,000 mail-in ballots requested in the first week of B.C. election campaign

Last election in 2017 saw just 6,500 people vote by mail

B.C. marriage annulled because husband was unable to have sex with wife

Husband did not disclose any sexual health concerns to his wife prior to marriage

White Rock’s namesake spray-painted with Black Lives Matter slogan

Vandalism occurred sometime between Friday and Saturday

Most Read