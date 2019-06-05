Cambrie Knight and MacKenna Miller enjoy feeding one of the macropods1 at the Kangaroo Creek Farm. Photo: Carli Berry/Capital News file photo

Lake Country’s Kangaroo Creek Farm addresses ‘malicious’ rumours

The popular destination took to social media to lay down the facts

The Kangaroo Creek Farm has caught the attention of ‘internet trolls’ who have been spreading rumours about the farm’s ethical treatment of animals.

The farm’s pending move from Lake Country to Kelowna, intended to give the animals more space, has been a highly followed news topic in the Okanagan.

Earlier this week, The Farm’s Facebook page addressed ‘fake news’ that the farm has been slaughtering the kangaroos once they cease to be cute.

“All our animals have names. I have personally nursed all the joeys you see out in the field. Do you really think I would let your child come and visit that animal and then slaughter it at the end of the season? These trolls need to give their collective heads a shake,” said the Farm’s Facebook post.

READ MORE: The farm has outgrown its Lake Country property due to an increase in daily visitors

READ MORE: Kangaroo Creek Farm hops into season

The sentimental post from the owners detail the recent loss of one of the farm’s older kangaroos named Coach.

The post, shared on June 2, has been liked over 1,000 times, commented on nearly 275 times and shared nearly 80 times.

Most of the posted comments shared support and fond memories of the farm.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Scheer vows to make free trade between provinces a reality if Conservatives elected
Next story
‘I wanted to cry:’ Canadian teen thrilled with McCartney shoutout

Just Posted

Kelowna Falcons comeback to win first game of season

The Falcons kicked off their season with a 4-2 win over the Bellingham Bells

Kelowna city council approves 6-storey development on West Avenue

Public says retail and rentals will drive more traffic to already too busy neighbourhood

Lake Country’s Kangaroo Creek Farm addresses ‘malicious’ rumours

The popular destination took to social media to lay down the facts

Federal Government invests $10 million towards cervical cancer research

According to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, cervical cancer is preventable

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy

Environment Canada is predicting about a 60 per cent chance of rain throughout the Okanagan today

VIDEO: Rescue of injured 74-year-old U.S. hiker spins out of control

Officials said she was treated at a trauma centre and listed in stable condition

B.C. Building Trades, not taxpayers, financed my Red Seal training

Union representative responds to Tom Fletcher’s column

Vernon break and enter ends in alleged stabbing

“This was a very targeted attacked involving all parties that are known to one another.”

DriveBC mistakenly posts road closure north of Summerland

Area two kilometres north of Summerland was site of earlier slide, but not during past week

Teachers upset after parents and students told of B.C. shooting threat before them

District’s response to Terrace and Kitimat threats last May in need of review, says teachers’ union

Queen, world leaders honour veterans to mark D-Day anniversary

The world leaders kept the focus on the veteran

Shuswap man fined $600 for parking by own residence

Available free parking spot involves a five-minute walk away from home

Scheer vows to make free trade between provinces a reality if Conservatives elected

Scheer says he’ll leave power in the hands of smaller governments

Trudeau says carbon tax can help deal with extreme weather, Alberta fires

Kenney’s United Conservative government repealed the province’s carbon tax last week

Most Read