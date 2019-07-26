Starbuds will open on Saturday, July 27, 2019, to serve the Lake Country and Okanagan-area with 46 strains, CBD oils and capsules. (Caitlin Clow - Kelowna Capital News)

Lake Country’s first pot shop locally focused

Local owners, staff and product highlights best Okanagan has to offer

Starbuds will officially open its doors to the people of Lake Country and the Okanagan on Saturday at 9 a.m. The district’s first recreational cannabis store will offer 46 different strains, CBD oil, capsules and seeds for purchase.

The locally-owned retail outlet emphasizes their focus on local, marketing director Dan Winer said during the store’s soft launch on Friday afternoon.

READ MORE: New joint opens its doors in Kelowna

READ MORE: Two Kelowna sites rezoned for pot shops

“We try to focus on the local community because we feel we’re in the centre of the best cannabis in the world,” he said. “It is B.C. bud, we’re in the heart of the Okanagan and we want to claim that moniker and carry that torch with some level of respect and grace.”

The shop is owned by two Lake Country locals who are more than excited to open up to their friends and neighbours on Saturday.

“Celine (Fitzgerald) and Gavin (Meehan) have worked their tails off,” Winer said. “They have literally put their whole lives into opening this store.”

The whole company is based out of the Okanagan, Winer said. The CEO lives in Lake Country and the store focuses on promoting local products, including three locally-grown strains by Flowr.

READ MORE: Lake Country home sells at auction for $6.38-million

“There is something appealing about being in the Okanagan. There is something appealing about having a company and being able to live and work in the Okanagan,” Winer said.

Winer said the soft opening Friday was for special guests only.

“We invited the District of Lake Country council,” Winer said. “We wanted to say thank you to them for listening to us a second time and believing in what we were doing.”

Penticton city council, loyal brand followers and friends and family of the employees were also invited, as Starbuds hopes to open its next shop in the southern Okanagan.

“We want to show them what the experience is all about,” he said.

Customers will be able to speak to staff about the variety of products and they will be able to sniff and really investigate the product before making a purchase.

Winer said there are even self-serve “buddy systems” in place that clients can use for a more solo-shopping experience.

“It’s been a long journey,” co-owner Meehan said. “But the day is here now.”

