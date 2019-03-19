Robert Conelley, middle, received the annual Lake Country Citizen of the Year Award from Mayor James Baker (left) and Oceola Fish and Game Club president Nick Kozub. - Contributed

Lake Country’s Citizen of the Year never expected to win award

“I was totally blown away, I had no idea,” Robert Conelley said.

Robert Conelley had no idea he would be recognized as Lake Country’s Citizen of the Year.

“I was totally blown away, I had no idea,” he said. While attending the annual award ceremony at The Oceola Fish and Game Club’s for the Sax Koyama – Citizen of the Year Award last month, his neighbour was the one to actually nominate him.

“All of a sudden they call my name and I said ‘what’s going on here?’ and everyone at the table was video taping me.”

Conelley is involved with the Lake Country Seniors Society, the Oyama Legion, the Lake Country Car Club, the Winfield Curling Club, and the Rotary Blood Donar Clinics.

READ MORE: Nominations open for Lake Country’s Citizen of the Year Award

The award is held every year to honour an exceptional volunteer in the community.

“I remember when my grandfather won in 1989,” said Nick Kozub, club president, in a previous interview with the Calendar.

“It’s recognizing people in the community that go above and beyond. It goes back to our club’s grassroots with being a volunteer-based run club,” he said.

Usually, the club only gets a few nominations each year. Last year, the club had two nominations and there were a few years where the award wasn’t given out, Kozub said.

READ MORE: Vandalism of fish incubators blow to well-known Lake Country family

Last year, Kozub was going to give out the award for the first time as the club’s new president, but a snowstorm prevented the recipient from accepting it.

READ MORE: Okanagan documentary wins prestigious award

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan player wins 2019 Sylvia Sweeny Award

READ MORE: Okanagan is home for CCMA award winner

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump: Never was, never will be Sen. John McCain fan
Next story
Trans Mountain court hearing: B.C. says it won’t reject pipelines without cause

Just Posted

Interior Health asks users check drugs as carfentanil found in 15% of B.C. overdoses

Region saw 11 overdoses in January 2019

Kelowna cat hit by car uses seven of nine lives, needs help for surgery

Seven is currently recovering at the SPCA in Kelowna

Lake Country’s Citizen of the Year never expected to win award

“I was totally blown away, I had no idea,” Robert Conelley said.

Housing proposed on popular Kelowna golf course land

Kelowna council may implement changes at the Quail golf course

Kelowna mom concerned with needles found at Knox Mountain Park

Maria Beinarowitz, who has a five-year-old son, said she’s noticed a fair amount at the Kelowna park

Temperatures on the rise for the Okanagan Valley

Okanagan-Shuswap weekday weather update

Men ready to strut in their underwear for South Okanagan triathlete

Okanoggin Barbers second underwear fashion show happening Wednesday at Barking Parrot

Trans Mountain court hearing: B.C. says it won’t reject pipelines without cause

Canada says the proposed amendments to B.C.’s Environmental Management Act must be struck down

Okanagan dancers kick up heels for spring

PHOTOS: Spring Fling sees more than 60 converge in Vernon from as far as Okanagan Falls and Salmon Arm

Carfentanil found in 15% of overdose deaths in January: B.C. coroner

Carfentanil is 100 times more powerful than illicit fentanyl and used to tranquilize elephants

B.C. father fights for his life after flu turns into paralyzing condition

Reisig has lost all motor skills with the exception of slight head, shoulder and face movements.

Prescribed burns to start this month in the Okanagan

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band with partners are starting a multi-year burn on Crater Mountain

New highways maintenance contractor begins work April-May

Acciona Infrastructure Maintenance Inc. to service Shuswap, North and South Okanagan

Lack of bus service leaving residents stranded

Ministry’s Health Connections solution visits Salmon Arm just twice per week, once west, once south

Most Read