Lake Country’s Christmas event list

Tis the season to be merry, fa la la la la, la la la la

Tis’ the season in Lake Country.

With Christmas just around the corner, it’s time to enjoy the many holiday happenings around the district, from a Christmas Light up to a winter festival at Creekside Theatre.

Lake Country Light Up

Bring the whole family to the annual Christmas Light Up at Memorial Park. The Lions Club organizes the light display, a bonfire and serves hot chocolate and hot dogs. Everyone welcome to this free event coordinated through Lake Country Recreation Services. The annual Light Up takes place Dec. 1 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Storytime

Join the Okanagan Regional Library in Lake Country for a special Christmas Storytime and Craft program Dec. 1 at 10:30 a.m. Recommended for children five years and under but the whole family is welcome. Listen to some Christmas stories, sing some silly songs and make a Christmas craft.

Holiday Fair

Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Drive in Hartland, presents its eighth annual “A Lake Country Christmas” Holiday Fair Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the school’s Great Hall. Admission is free.

Enjoy shopping for unique gifts from over 60 area crafters, artisans and vendors along with a bake sale, coffee bar and concessions. Student musicians will perform throughout the day.

Proceeds will benefit the Lake Country Lutheran Lightning athletic department, with this year’s funds being allocated to the training room for updated equipment and supplies.

Smith Funk and Strauss and Friends Okanagan Christmas

Join international touring artists Smith Funk and Strauss as they reunite for an evening of folk and jazz inspired favourites. Enjoy Christmas in the Okanagan with SFS and special musical guests, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $29.

Winter Blues Festival

The Winter Blues Festival returns with our winning mix of Blues, ribs, and beer.

Jim Byrnes and Rick ‘Poppa Dawg’ Halisheff return and welcome Harpdog Brown & the Uptown Blues Band to join the stage with us as we celebrate all things blues. Three stages, five acts, and an optional supper is offered as part of the event.

Discover the much loved and always sold out, Winter Blues Festival, Jan. 19 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.


