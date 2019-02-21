District of Lake Country

Lake Country wins award for financial reporting for fourth year

The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting was awarded to the district

The District of Lake Country has won an award for financial reporting for the fourth year in a row.

The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting was awarded by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its 2017 annual financial report. Mayor James Baker presented the award to chief financial officer Tanya Garost at the regular council meeting Feb. 19, according to the district in a news release.

As the individual primarily responsible for preparing the award-winning report, Tanya Garost also received a Canadian Award for Financial Reporting Achievement.

“Receiving this award multiple years is a significant achievement,” said Garost. “It is only possible due to the collective efforts of a well-qualified finance team that works hard to meet the financial reporting standards required for an award under the Canadian Award for Financial Reporting.”

The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting Program was established to encourage municipal governments throughout Canada to publish high quality, comprehensive financial reports that go beyond the minimum requirements, and to provide peer recognition and technical guidance for officials preparing these reports. Its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management, the release said.

“We are really pleased that Lake Country has received this award for the fourth year in a row from a professional organization that serves (more than) 18,000 government finance professionals in the U.S. and Canada,” said Baker. “Tanya and the finance department team do an excellent job communicating the municipality’s financial story in the spirit of full disclosure.”

Read the 2017 Annual Report online. A digital magazine version is also available from this page on the District of Lake Country website.


