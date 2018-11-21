Lake Country will get a new fire hall

There was little discussion around the new fire hall Tuesday night as Lake Country council unanimously passed a bylaw which allows the district to borrow up to $6.6 million for it.
The loan authorization bylaw will allow the district to borrow up to $6.6 million for the construction of the hall.
Lake Country residents gave a resounding yes during the hall’s referendum, held on the same day as the election on Oct. 20, with 1,724 votes compared to those who voted no with 1,026.
The loan will be paid in a period of 20 years at about $476,000 per year at a borrowing rate of 3.5 per cent, according to the District of Lake Country’s website. The cost to an average home of $656,000 would be $90 per year for 20 years.
The talk around a new fire hall also tied with discussions about wildfire mitigation, which was a hot issue after the Nighthawk Road wildfire in Okanagan Centre destroyed eight homes in 2017. Insured losses equalled more than $13 million.
@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.