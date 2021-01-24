Lake Country water outage planned

Affects 20 properties on Seaton Road between Read Road and Chase Road from 9-2 Tuesday, Jan. 26

A water outage to fix a hydrant valve is scheduled for Lake Country on Tuesday, Jan. 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (District of Lake Country image)

Residents of Lake Country’s Seaton Road area will have their water off Tuesday, Jan. 26.

The district is fixing a broken fire hydrant valve from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the planned water outage will affect approximately 20 Seaton Road homes between Read Road and Chase Road.

The district recommends that residents in the affected area keep water on hand for personal use during this planned outage.

Water supply when resumed may be discoloured due to deposits in pipes – it is not harmful as the water has been disinfected. Running an outside tap or cold water tap in your tub for several minutes should eliminate both air in the pipes and discolouration.

Residents that have a water booster pump on their property should ensure the pump is turned off prior to the shut down in order to protect the pump.

The district apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciates residents’ cooperation during this water interruption. Notices are being hand-delivered to affected properties to provide advance notice.

If you require more information, please call 250-766-6677.

