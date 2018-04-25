Lake Country uses bylaw enforcement to try and stop Airport Inn’s operations

The District of Lake Country has been pursuing bylaw ticketing options to force the Airport Inn Lakeside to cease operations.

Jamie McEwan, community development manager with the district, said enforcement started with the non-renewal of the business licence and continues with bylaw enforcement.

“We are doing everything we legally can to enforce compliance,” he said.

The district decided against renewing the business licence last year because of health and safety concerns. Some of the issues were water-logged floors, electrical problems and mold.

The issue is now before the courts. A Kamloops judge recently sided with the district, and the inn’s owner Raif Fleihan said there will be an appeal.

There are other legal options a municipality can pursue but McEwan said he couldn’t comment further because of the legal matter currently in the courts. He is unaware of an appeal.

In a previous interview with The Calendar, Fleihan said at one time he was in discussions with the district about offering affordable housing at the inn’s location.

McEwan said he hasn’t heard of these discussions.

“I think that would be a real disservice to people in the greatest need to enable people to live in a series of buildings that have not received appropriate permits,” he said.

