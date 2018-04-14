Credit: District of Lake Country

Lake Country trails need improvements, says walking group

Walk Around Lake Country will make present to council Tuesday night

A volunteer walking group will present issues with the walking trails around Lake Country to the district during its council meeting Tuesday night.

Walk Around Lake Country is asking the district to address safety concerns on Woodsdale Road, due to the increase in traffic that will occur once the Okanagan Rail Trail is open.

“It’s going to be in huge demand. I don’t think the district, at least in concept, knows how busy this is going to be,” WALC volunteer Duane Thomson said.

“If we get hundreds, if not thousands of people pushing their baby buggies and walking their dogs, the traffic in that area could be immense.”

Woodsdale Road on the west section is also in need of improvements, according to a WALC report which will be presented to council.

The district put in a narrow gravel walkway behind a barrier, but it’s inadequate in the long run as the road is quite pinched, Thomson said.

WALC would also like to raise the priority of completing the Okanagan Beach Centre trail, the report said.

The volunteer group would like to see the completion of the trail extend to the boat launch which “could save building a sidewalk above and leave room for a bike lane.”

The Raven Ridge Park has issues with parking below the trailhead in Carr’s Landing, the report said. Vandalism and partying have also been reported near the access point near water reservoir off of Northstar Lane.

A solution to the problem could be an automatic gate, but the cost would be about $20,000.

New Winery

A new winery is at its starting stages in Lake Country.

The district will be considering a development proposal at 14850 Middle Beach Road for the construction of a building containing four agri-tourism accommodation units, storage space for agricultural use and a future winery, according to a report that will be presented during Tuesday night’s regular council meeting.

The 2.41 hectare parcel is located along Middle Bench Rd., approximately half a kilometer east of Wood Lake, and is surrounded by agricultural and homesite severance properties on all sides, said the report. The site for the proposed building is within seven metres of the road fronting the property (Middle Bench Rd.), and on a portion of the parcel not being used for farming.

District staff recommends the development be approved.

