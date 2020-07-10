Accidents that occur at Lake Country’s busiest intersection on Highway 97 can back up traffic for hours. (File photo)

Lake Country traffic bottleneck solution still lacks funding

No money committed yet but province will unveil solution options for Highway 97- Beaver Lake Road-Glenmore Road intersection this fall

A plan to upgrade the most traffic-overwhelmed intersection in Lake Country can be expected sometime this fall, according to B.C.’s provincial transportation minister.

Claire Trevena says the plan to fix the Glenmore Road, Beaver Lake Road and Highway 97 intersection will offer medium- and long-term solutions, but there is no money commitment at this point.

Trevena was responding in the B.C. Legislature during a Question Period session Thursday morning (July 9) to questions posed by Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick on the status of the project.

Letnick asked if a three-year capital plan had been set aside for the project, but Trevena said any funding will be set out in the next provincial government budget for 2021-22.

Read more: Residents offer input on problematic intersection improvements

Read more: Lake Country won’t see intersection upgrade plan

Letnick noted the project has been under the public consultation and study stage for the past three years.

“We have been studying it for a couple of years,” Trevena told the legislature. “We’re not doing the study just for the fun of it. We are doing it because it is, obviously, serious work.”

Trevena said when the study comes out, its recommendations will be matched against other highway improvements priorities both across the province and within the region.

“We’ll see if the government is serious about going through with whatever plan we are showed in the fall,” Letnick told the Lake Country Calendar in an interview after Thursday’s Question Period.

“But it’s something that people want to know about.”

Lake Country Mayor James Baker said the desire to upgrade the intersection remains a high priority for the district.

“The minister has talked with us about alleviating the congestion along the (Kelowna-Lake Country) corridor but that is a separate issue from providing an immediate fix to that intersection.

“The government can plan out over how to improve the corridor over the next 20 years but that corner is a separate project that needs to be addressed.”

While Baker said he is happy to see Letnick raising the issue on the district’s behalf in the legislature, he said no direct talks with the transportation ministry officials are occurring for the moment.

He said it remains an ongoing concern that when accidents happen in or near that intersection, the north-south flow of traffic comes to a standstill.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s deficit result of investing in Canadians: Minister of Middle-Class Prosperity
Next story
Cancer trial to focus on protecting patients from COVID-19 infection

Just Posted

Summerland Ornamental Gardens remain closed

Staff and volunteers continue to weed and maintain plants

Lake Country traffic bottleneck solution still lacks funding

No money committed yet but province will unveil solution options for Highway 97- Beaver Lake Road-Glenmore Road intersection this fall

No bucks for Ellison park expansion, ministry tells Vernon chamber

Vernon Chamber of Commerce vows to help government connect with potential funding partners to see Chelsea Estate purchased

COVID-19: Vernon fields and courts ready for booking

Local sport organizations will soon be able to get back out on the field for limited activities

Canada’s deficit result of investing in Canadians: Minister of Middle-Class Prosperity

Minister Mona Fortier said the government is working on the next steps as the economy restarts

B.C. identifies 20 new COVID-19 cases, travellers specified in count

Pandemic total 3,028 cases, 51 people from outside Canada

Limit police access to lethal weapons in Indigenous communities: Justice Summit

Grassroots-organized National Indigenous Justice Summit was a free-to-attend two-day videoconference

Summerland Ornamental Gardens remain closed

Staff and volunteers continue to weed and maintain plants

Kelowna taxpayers could pay $90K for losses caused by cancelled Memorial Cup

$135,000 would be put aside for a potential bid for a future opportunity to host the tournament

Canadian policing organization calls for decriminalization of simple illicit drug possession

Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police want policing focus of opioid crisis to be replaced with a health one

Motorcycle rider seriously injured in collision with vehicle on Highway 97 west of Pritchard

Chase RCMP report that motorcycle was attempting to pass when crash occurred

Predator mutilated cats in Kelowna: BC SPCA

The BC SPCA confirmed a mutilated cat was killed by a predator

LETTER: Former Summerland mayors speak out on solar project

Five former Summerland mayors sign name to short letter

Emergency crews conduct CPR on unresponsive person in Okanagan Lake

West Kelowna emergency crews are on scene at the shores of Jubilee Mobile Home Park

Most Read